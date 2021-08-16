No Comments

A Ford Maverick is (Technically) Cheaper Than a Model T

The 1908 Ford Model T cost more than the 2022 Maverick after adjusting for inflation

Photo: Ford

In case you missed it, Ford is bringing out a truck that starts under $20,000 MSRP. A whole lot of folks have taken notice so far — reservations for the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick are somewhere north of 80,000 and climbing. And Ford is drawing comparisons between the hot-selling Maverick and the bestseller that started it all: the 1908 Model T.

Get in on the Action: The 2022 Ford Maverick is open for reservations ahead of fall launch

Ford points out that the original Model T started at just $850 when it was introduced in 1908. Which, yes, is quite a bit lower than the starting price of the 2022 Ford Maverick. But not when you take inflation into account — that kicks the price of the Model T up over $25,000.

In 2021 bucks, the 2022 Ford Maverick costs $19,995 MSRP plus a $1,495 destination and delivery fee. That puts the pre-tax cost of a Maverick at $21,490, well below the adjusted-for-inflation price of a Model T.

How do the Ford Model T and Maverick stack up?

Ford in 1908: “We make no apologies for the price” of an $850 car

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford Maverick and 1908 Ford Model T are similar in that both are aimed at offering an affordable vehicle for the masses. But the differences between the two also show how far automotive engineering has come in the past century and some change.

The Model T hit the streets with a mighty four-cylinder that delivered a robust 20 horsepower, yet it was still able to go 225-250 miles on a full tank of gas. The Saturday Evening Post called the Model T “powerful, speedy, and enduring” and notes that it boasts a “steering gear on the left-hand side — the logical side for American roads.”

On the other hand, the Maverick is the only truck offered today with a standard hybrid engine, which delivers 191 horsepower and a maximum range of 500 miles. Not for nothing, but it also has its steering wheel on the left-hand side.

So there you have it. If you’re thinking about getting a 2022 Ford Maverick, take some comfort in knowing that it’s a better deal than the Model T was in 1908. Perhaps that’s all you’ll need to know to finally pull the trigger on a reservation. Probably not, but hey, you never know.

Coming Soon: The all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning boldly breaks new ground