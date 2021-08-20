No Comments

A Guide to Jump-Starting a Hybrid Car

Some hybrids jump-start themselves while others require the help of another car



If you recently brought home a hybrid vehicle, it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with some basic maintenance issues that might happen during the car’s lifespan. For instance, it’s a good idea to know whether or not it’s safe to jump-start your hybrid car — and, if so, how to do it.

Is it safe to jump-start a hybrid car?

Short answer: yes, it’s totally OK to jump-start a hybrid car. Longer answer: just make sure you do it the right way, to keep both you and the vehicle safe.

Before you proceed with jump-starting a hybrid car, make sure that the hybrid car really needs a jump and just isn’t out of gas. According to NAPA Know How Blog contributor Blair Lampe, a lot of hybrid vehicles automatically shut down when the technology detects that the fuel level is low.

If the vehicle does need a jump-start, make sure you tap into the right battery’s circuit when trying to revive the car. Per Lampe, hybrid powertrains have two batteries. You’ll want to work with the circuit of the smaller-voltage battery, that’s typically a 12-volt unit, instead of the larger one that has a higher voltage.

How to jump-start a hybrid car

Check your hybrid car’s owner’s manual if you’re not sure if it can restart itself



There’s one caveat to keep in mind before resuscitating a hybrid car. Some hybrid models are built to give themselves a jump-start by drawing on power from the bigger battery, which means you won’t need the help of another friend’s car. Consult with the owner manual to determine whether your hybrid vehicle has special jump-start tabs and where to locate them on the car.

If a hybrid vehicle does need another vehicle for a jump-start, grab some jumper cables and implement the following steps.

Park the hybrid car and the other car that’s helping with the jump-start with the front bumpers facing each other, as Lampe shares. Engage the parking brakes and shut off the engines.

For starters, connect one red clamp to the positive terminal on the hybrid car and the other red clamp on the positive terminal of the functional car.

Then, connect the black clamps. You’ll want to attach one of the black clamps to the working car’s negative battery terminal. Next, attach the other black clamp to a non-moving, unpainted metal surface on the hybrid car.

Turn on the working car and let the engine run for about five minutes before starting the hybrid car.

Once the hybrid car is working, disconnect the cables in the opposite order you attached them in, as It Still Runs contributor Abby Vaun advises. So, detach the black clamps first, then the red ones.

It’s a good idea to keep the hybrid car’s engine running for a while after the jump-start. That way, the battery can keep charging, which will help prevent any breakdowns in the near future.

It’s normal for hybrid cars to need occasional jump-starts. But, if it’s been a while since the vehicle’s batteries were replaced, it’s usually best to err on the safe side and schedule a service appointment. Take the hybrid car into a trusted dealership’s maintenance department, to make sure the batteries have sufficient shelf life and don’t need to be replaced.

