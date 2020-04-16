No Comments

A Guide to Off-Road Terminology – Part 1

A Chevy truck makes a great companion for off-roading

Photo: Victor Vu via Pixabay

Every recreation has its own lingo. If you’ve ever been confused by terms like “articulation” and “crawl ratio,” you’re not alone. We’ve rounded up definitions for some common off-roading phrases.

Locking differential

A locking differential maximizes available torque by forcing both of the drive wheels to rotate at the exact same speed. This means that torque distributes to both wheels, though the wheel with the best traction will power the vehicle forward.

Limited-slip differential

A limited-slip differential maximizes torque by letting the wheels turn at different speeds. It also sends less torque to the spinning wheel and more torque to the wheel with the best traction.

Ground clearance

This is simply the amount of space between the ground and the lowest part of the vehicle. The greater a vehicle’s ground clearance, the better it can scale boulders and obstacles without scratching the undercarriage.

Lift kit

A lift kit is a set of parts that increase a vehicle’s ride height. Each kit varies in components, some including just spacer blocks while others have shocks, control arms, and taller springs.

Suspension

Simply put, the suspension is the system that keeps the vehicle in control and absorbs bumps so the ride feels smooth for passengers. Off-road vehicles typically use one of three suspension types: four-link, independent front, and solid axle. Which one you go with depends on your performance preferences and needs.

Articulation

Off-roaders sometimes refer to articulation as “wheel travel.” It’s how much vertical movement the axle and wheel have. The more articulation a vehicle has, the better it can climb over rocks and other obstacles.

Crawl ratio

Crawl ratio is the ratio of torque at the wheels to the engine flywheel torque. As Jalopnik’s David Tracy puts it, “It represents how many times your engine torque is multiplied before it gets to the place where the actual propulsion occurs.” The transmission, transfer case, and differential determine the gear ratio.

Considering taking up off-roading as a hobby? Here are just four reasons to help motivate you to take the first drive.

