What to Do if There’s a Nail in Your Tire

If you’ve ever experienced a nail in your tire, you know the telltale clicking sound it makes as you drive. A nail in the tire might seem like a minor annoyance at first, but it can actually cause significant problems if you don’t address it quickly. Here’s what to do if you notice a nail in your tire.

Look at the nail’s location

Photo: The News Wheel

The location of the nail in your tire will tell you whether it can be repaired or not. A nail lodged in the tire’s sidewall or outer tread means the tire will need to be replaced. But if it’s stuck in the tread itself, there’s a good chance you can repair the tire instead of replacing it.

See if the tire is leaking air and check the pressure

If your tire has a slow leak, you may not be able to identify that it’s there. But it’s a good idea to check your tire’s pressure to see if it’s lower than the manufacturer-recommended psi. If you’re close to a gas station, head there to check your tire pressure and add air if needed.

Replace with your spare if necessary

If your tire is leaking air (or you suspect it is), you need to swap it out with your spare tire. Chances are you have a temporary tire, also known as a donut, that is designed to get your car to the closest mechanic or repair shop to get your full-size tire fixed. Because these tires are only meant to drive short distances (and at slower speeds), it’s imperative that you head straight to get your tire fixed rather than driving around for a few days with your spare.

Some cars these days don’t come with a spare tire at all, so it’s important to check so you know for sure whether or not you have one. If you don’t, your manufacturer probably provided a compressor and sealant kit to allow you to temporarily repair the tire.

Head straight to a mechanic

Even if you do fix the tire yourself, it’s still a good idea to take it in to a professional to get checked. Many times, your tire can be repaired so you don’t have to worry about the expense of a new one. But if you leave the nail in or drive around on a tire you fixed yourself, you’re running the risk of a flat tire or even a blowout.

A nail in your tire doesn’t mean you’ll have to drop hundreds on a set of new tires, but it does require immediate attention. Don’t ignore it; doing so can make the problem worse and leave you with an even more expensive problem.