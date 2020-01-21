No Comments

Road Trips for Nature Lovers: A Visitor’s Guide to Acadia National Park

Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Conquer the rugged landscapes and soak in oceanfront vistas when you plan a trip to Acadia National Park in Maine. Sprawling over 49,052 acres, this park is a haven for hikers and tree huggers, as well as photographers. Here are some tips for planning the perfect road trip to Acadia.

Road-Ready: Invest in new tires for your upcoming spring road trips

Best months to visit

Near Thunder Hole, in Acadia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The park’s peak season is June through August, so if you want to avoid the thickest crowds, visit in the fall during September or October or in the spring during May or early June.

Navigating the park

If you visit from Dec. 1 through Apr. 14, be aware that certain paved roads will be closed for the season. Check the National Park Service website before and on the day of your trip to take note of any road closures.

If visiting from June through early October, take advantage of the free Island Explorer buses that provide transportation between park destinations.

Park maps are available via the NPS website so you can more easily find parking areas, hiking trails, and bathrooms. These resources will also help you avoid the frustration of getting lost as you drive between different attractions.

Safe Travels: Learn about the advantages of OnStar technology

Where to go

Jordan Pond, in Acadia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For waterfront views, check out Schoodic Point, Sand Beach, Otter Cliff, or Thunder Hole. Witness the tallest mountain in the park, Cadillac Mountain, by hiking the Cadillac Summit Loop Trail.

Another option is to drive up the 3.5-mile access road to the mountain. Though, make sure to go early in the day to avoid traffic jams due to the route’s popularity.

Park Loop Road and Jordan Pond are two other popular attractions worth seeing. You can also peruse the paved Carriage Roads paths if you prefer a smoother hike.

Where to stay

If you want to stay overnight on the park grounds, Mount Desert Island or Schoodic Peninsula have campgrounds and Isle au Haut has five lean-to shelters. Nearby hotels include Asticou Inn, Harbourside Inn, Colonel’s Suites, and Kimball Terrace Inn, which are all less than 1.5 miles from the park.

Where to eat

Due to the park’s vastness, make sure to pack water and snacks, and maybe even a picnic, depending on how long you plan to hike. The Stadium, Everyday Joe’s, and The Travelin Lobster make great places to grab some lunch or dinner.

Catch some caffeine at Coffee Hound Coffee Bar or Choco-Latte Cafe. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream or regain some energy with a healthy drink or snack from Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.

Wildlife to look out for

Acadia is home to 338 documented bird species, making it one of the best bird-watching destinations in the U.S. Hawks, falcons, and loons are common sights for tourists to see. Marine inhabitants include seals, dolphins, and whales, which can be seen from the coastal parts of the park.

Deer, foxes, otters, raccoons, and skunks are just some of the land-based critters you might see. And though moose are less commonly seen, they do make an occasional appearance for lucky tourists.