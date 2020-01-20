No Comments

Road Trips for Nature Lovers: A Visitor’s Guide to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Whether you prefer to run or sled down the dunes, Great Sand Dunes National Park is a rewarding location for your next outdoorsy vacation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Some like it cold while others like it hot. If you fall into the second category, you’ll want to add Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve to your travel list. Here’s a brief guide to help you plan a road trip to this unique piece of American wilderness.

Certain months are better than others if you want to avoid the hottest temperatures at Great Sand Dunes

Photo: Pixabay

To help you plan when to visit, the National Park Service website has a month-by-month listing of the average temperatures and weather conditions in the park. If visiting during May through September, plan hikes for early morning or in the evening. Afternoon temperatures tend to reach 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best months to visit

You can also avoid crowds if you plan your visit on a weekday rather than a weekend — especially if you’re planning a trip in May or June when tourism peaks.

Parking info

Plan on paying $25 for a seven-day parking pass if you’re taking a personal vehicle into the park. Check out the map on the NPS website for where parking lots are located.

Navigation tips

Snap some great panoramic shots at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve spans a 150,000-acre area. Due to its remote location, the park has limited cell reception and no wi-fi both in and near the park.

Though, NPS claims that Verizon users typically pick up a signal in the main visitor area. If you have a non-Verizon carrier, you might be able to find reception in or near Alamosa.

Given the spotty nature of cell service and GPS, it’s best to pack hard-copy maps when traveling to the park. Download one from the NPS website here.

Where to go

The 750-foot-high Star Dune is the tallest dune in North America, so you might want to start your adventures there. Eastern Dune Ridge and High Dune on First Ridge are two other sandy destinations to explore.

The park also boasts some forested trails, if you prefer a shadier excursion. The Mosca Pass or Montville Nature trail make for rewarding hikes. The park also features alpine trails, grasslands, shrublands, and wetlands if you prefer a more diverse sampling of the region’s geography during your stay.

Activities

Though backpacking is one of the best ways to experience all that the park has to offer, you can also participate in a few recreational activities. Many tourists like to go sand sledding or sandboarding, then cool off in the Medano Creek.

Others like to go fishing or horseback riding. There’s also an off-roading route called 4WD Medano Pass Road if you need an adrenaline rush.

Wildlife to look out for

Marmots, bighorn sheep, black bears, hares, squirrels, kangaroo rats, badgers, bison, elk, pronghorn, and mountain lions are just some of the animals you can expect to see at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Cold-blooded inhabitants include salamanders, toads, bullsnakes, garter snakes, and short-horned lizards. And there are more than 250 species of birds have been documented at the park, so make sure to bring some binoculars if you’re into fowl.