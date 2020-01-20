No Comments

Road Trips for Nature Lovers: A Visitor’s Guide to Olympic National Park

The moss-covered trees and varied landscapes of Olympic National Park making it a rewarding destination for nature enthusiasts

Photo: Whitney Russell

America’s National Parks are on many people’s travel-related bucket lists — and for good reason. They boast breathtaking views, geographical wonders, and diverse ecosystems to delight any nature lover’s senses and spirit. Here’s a brief overview of what you should know and where you should go when visiting Olympic National Park in Washington.

Best months to visit

Visit Olympic National Park during July or August for the driest and warmest hiking conditions

Photo: Pixabay

Plan your visit for July or August, to catch the park at it’s warmest and driest season when most of its roads and facilities are open. If you visit from October through May, make sure to check the park’s website for any road or facility closures, as well as reduced hours for visiting.

And keep in mind that June through September is the park’s busiest time of the year, so make sure to visit earlier in the day rather than later if you prefer a more peaceful hiking experience and fewer encounters with other tourists.

Drivable roads

Because the park sprawls over nearly 1 million acres, a car or bus is the best way to travel from one hiking area to the next. Interstate 5 is one of the main routes to take to get to the park. Make sure to check current road conditions on the NPS website, to be aware of any road closures and detours due to weather.

Parking pass

Makes sure to bring some cash to pay for the $30 vehicle pass you’ll need, or visit yourpassnow.com to purchase an electronic pass. Each pass is valid for seven consecutive days since many visitors find they need more than a day or two to see all they want to in the park.

Navigation tips

Paper maps will serve you well in Olympic since cell reception is spotty due to its wilderness location

Photo: Francesco Paggiaro

Be aware that cell reception is spotty within Olympic National Park due to its remote wilderness setting, so cell phones and GPS tools will be unreliable. It’s a good idea to bring hard-copy maps with you when driving to and within the park. The NPS has a park map and several area-specific maps on its website worth downloading and printing off. There are also public telephones available for use in the Hoh River Rain Forest Visitor Center, the Olympic National Park Visitor Center, and the Fairholme General Store.

Where to go

A serene view of Lake Crescent

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Some of the park’s most popular locations are the Hoh Rain Forest, Hurricane Ridge, Lake Crescent, Sol Duc Valley, and Staircase. If you’re into photography and the fantastical, you should start your adventure with Hoh Rain Forest. Due to its rainforest climate, much of this area is characterized by dense ferns and mosses as well as prehistoric-sized Douglas fir, Sitka spruce, western hemlock, and western red cedar trees.

Where to eat

Due to the park’s immense size, it’s wise to pack water, snacks, and some sandwiches ahead of time. Though, you can also grab some food at the Creekside Restaurant located at Kalaloch Lodge inside the park, and grab snacks and drinks at The Kalaloch Mercantile next to the lodge.

Wildlife to look out for

Many animals call Olympic National Park home. Keep your eyes peeled for mountain goats, deer, bears, and cougars when hiking the trails. Birdwatchers can expect to see a variety of birds from woodpeckers and wrens to Golden-crowned Kinglets and hummingbirds.