AAA Projects 683 Million Road Trips This Summer

Even with a projected 700 million trips this summer, it’s still way less travel than normal for the months of July through September. In fact, it’s a 15 percent decrease and the first decline since the summer of 2009, according to AAA.

“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of Travel. “When they do venture out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips to satisfy their wanderlust.”

Approximately 97 percent of Americans still prefer their cars to drive their summer travel, making it the least impacted form of travel due to the pandemic. Compared to last year, car trips will deliver only a 3 percent decrease compared to a 74 percent decrease for air travel. An 86 percent decrease covers rail, cruise ship, and bus travel.

“Were it not for the pandemic, AAA would be projecting 857 million trips during the third quarter, a 3.6 increase over last year. By this analysis, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million person-trips this summer,” reports AAA.

Although a road trip poses risks during the pandemic, it’s really the only travel people can somewhat control and adjust depending on comfort level and health concerns, note AAA.

This summer’s road trip won’t be like any other in the past, though. It requires a lot more planning and research so travelers can prioritize their health. Travelers should monitor travel advisories along their route.

In addition to the traditional vacation gear, travelers should pack hand sanitizer, masks, disinfecting wipes, and gloves. Business Insider writer Kristen Lee recommends packing a thermometer as well. Travelers, too, should wash their hands often throughout their trip. Travelers can avoid rest stops and restaurants and thus greater exposure to the virus if they bring along their own snacks and drinks, adds Lee.

If a road trip is in your summer plans, take precautions, plan well, and stay safe.