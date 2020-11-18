No Comments

AAA Says Many Drivers Are Cautious About Thanksgiving Travel

AAA predicts fewer drivers on the road for Thanksgiving this year

If you’re feeling hesitant about traveling for Thanksgiving this year, you’re not alone. According to AAA, pandemic-related unemployment and health risks are two factors that are impacting Americans’ travel plans for the holiday.

AAA travel predictions for Thanksgiving

The association currently estimates that 50 million people will travel for Thanksgiving in the U.S. this year. That’s a 10 percent decrease in travel from last year.

We’ll have to wait and see if AAA’s predictions hold true. Despite the apprehension about Thanksgiving travel, some Americans still plan on doing at least some driving this holiday — especially if they own their own car. Car transportation gives you “the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure,” said AAA’s senior vice president Paula Twidale.

Safety tips for Thanksgiving travel

Don’t forget the hand sanitizer when packing your car for a Thanksgiving trip

Photo: The News Wheel

If you are planning to drive to a socially-distanced Thanksgiving gathering, here are some tips to help you stay healthy and safe while doing so.

Travel by private vehicle instead of public transit

Get a flu shot before your scheduled departure date

Monitor travel restrictions for any area you’ll be driving through as well as to

Check Georgia Tech’s real-time risk assessment map in the days leading up to the trip

Pack masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, and other essential supplies

Bring your own snacks and drinks so you can minimize the number of stops you need to make along the way

If you do have to get gas or food, use contactless payment methods

Wear a mask whenever you’re in close proximity to people who aren’t in your household

Whenever possible keep at least 6 feet away from other people

Don’t touch your mask and keep your hands away from your face

For more ways to prepare your vehicle for Thanksgiving travel, review these tips for sanitizing your car. And check out these helpful items that you'll want to bring along on the journey.

