No Comments

Accident Information Exchange Checklist

Photo: The News Wheel

When you’re involved in a car accident, sometimes knowing what to do can seem overwhelming. As with all stressful situations, take a moment to gather your thoughts and take a deep breath. Knowing exactly what information you need to obtain from other involved parties will help you stay calm and in control.

Safe Travels: Follow these tips for keeping your pets secure during each drive

First and foremost, never admit fault on the scene. While it might seem appropriate or second nature to apologize, that can actually be held against you if the other party chooses to take legal action. Once you’re in a safe location to do so and have contacted the authorities, get as much information as possible from the other person, regardless of who caused the accident.

Accident information exchange checklist

Name.

Address.

Phone number.

Insurance company.

Policy number (located on their/your proof of insurance).*

Driver’s license number.

License plate number.

A written description of each car involved, including year, make, model and color.

The exact date, time, and location of the collision and how it happened.

*If the driver’s name is different from the insured, be sure to take down the relationship and name and address of each person.

As a tip, the best time to get all of this information is while you wait for the authorities to arrive. Once you’ve gotten the details, find a safe place to sit or stand away from traffic until the police get there. They will ask for some of the same information and may have you complete an official statement.

Clean Car: Check out these unique tips for disinfecting your vehicle

While getting in an accident isn’t ideal, being prepared will help. It’s a good idea to have a copy of this list saved in your phone and on a piece of paper, either in your wallet or glove box, in case your phone is damaged or lost during the accident.