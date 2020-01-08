No Comments

Achieve Work-Drive Balance With These Tips From the Car Care Council

There are ways to make your commute more enjoyable according to the Car Care Council. Achieve work-drive balance by servicing your brakes, cleaning your car inside and out, and maintaining your car’s safety systems

If you’re a commuter, you understand well the pains that come with a daily drive of significant time. To help make your commute less of a dreaded chore and more of a fun way to start and end your day, the experts at the automotive-centric nonprofit organization, the Car Care Council, share the following tips.

Breathing stale, dusty, musty air will make your commute uncomfortable and potentially dangerous. Make sure the air in your car’s cabin is a fresh as possible by replacing the old cabin air filter with a new one and repeat the process according to your Owner’s Manual.

Change out your old filter with a new filter according to the recommendations in your car’s Owner’s Manual

“A functioning cabin air filter will help keep dirt, pollen, dust and exhaust fumes from entering your vehicle’s interior,” reports the Car Care Council.

Cracked windshield wipers will do little for your visibility in inclement weather. Burned out lights put you and others at risk, and improperly aligned and clean mirrors will decrease your perspective of dangers around you. And, your stopping power will be comprised if you’re driving around with damaged, old, or problematic brakes.

Make sure your car’s brakes are working properly and are free from damage or problems

‘Because driving in stop-and-go traffic is hard on a vehicle’s braking system, have your brakes inspected regularly as brakes are your car’s most important safety feature,” advises the Car Care Council.

A cluttered, messy, dirty car can be a distraction on the road. Plus, it will negatively impact your attitude about driving. Dirt build-up and residue from road salt can eat away at your car’s appearance, which can decrease resale value down the road.

A clean, clutter-free interior will help make your commute better

“Remember to keep the floors free of debris that may obstruct the foot pedals, and wash your car regularly to protect the paint, minimize rust and corrosion, and keep your windows clean for improved visibility,” recommends the Car Care Council.