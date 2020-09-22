No Comments

All-Electric F-150 Production Starts Mid-2022

New Ford CEO Jim Farley announces production of the all-electric F-150

Photo: Ford

Ford this month kicked off production of the all-new 2021 F-150 ahead of its November rollout. The next-gen F-150 is being built at the Ford Rouge Center, which will soon house the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where Ford will build its all-electric F-150. Ford is investing $700 million in the construction of the Rouge EV Center, creating 300 jobs in the process.

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company.

“This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work,” Ford added.

Ford says electric F-150 will be most powerful yet

Production on the 2021 F-150 is underway at Rouge Center

Photo: Ford

Ford spilled some new information on the upcoming battery-electric version of the F-150 to commemorate the groundbreaking. Most key: Ford plans for its dual-motor electric F-150 to put out more horsepower and torque than any F-150 it offers today while also being the quickest and most capable.

The electric F-150 will feature a mobile generator like the Pro Power Onboard offered on the 2021 F-150, and it will also benefit from over-the-air updates that help cut down on maintenance costs by 40 percent over its lifetime. But most importantly? Ford confirms that the upcoming electric F-150 will have a glorious, glorious frunk that “adds even more cargo-carrying versatility and security to help protect and move valuable items.”

Testing on the all-electric F-150 is underway. Production should begin in mid-2022, so expect more deets on the truck by next year.

