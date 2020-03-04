No Comments

Ford Announces All-Electric Transit Van

Photo: Ford

Though arguably not as sexy as the 2021 Mustang Mach-E or exciting as the looming all-electric F-150, the announcement of a new fully electric Ford Transit shows just how dedicated to a zero-emission future Ford truly is.

“Commercial vehicles are a critical component to our big bet on electrification,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “As leaders in this space, we are accelerating our plans to create solutions that help businesses run better, starting with our all-electric Transit and F-150. This Ford Transit isn’t just about creating an electric drivetrain, it’s about designing and developing a digital product that propels fleets forward.”

2022 Ford Transit EV: versatile and connected

Ford offered no details about the all-electric Transit van as it relates to range, charging times, or performance capabilities. A Transit Smart Energy Concept that debuted last year boasted a 93-mile range on a four-hour charge.

Yaro Hetman, Ford global marketing manager, electric trucks and commercial vehicles, noted that the expectation is that the Transit EV will allow fleet customers to lower ownership costs by as much as half. He also confirmed that it will offer the same number of variations — three roof heights; three wheelbases; and cargo, cutaway, and chassis cab variants — as the conventional Transit.

Technology-wise, it’ll feature a built-in FordPass Connect modem for 4G LTE Wi-Fi and Ford Telematics, both of which will be essential for connected fleet operations, as well as Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection.

The all-electric Transit van will launch with the 2022 model year and will be built in America, Ford confirmed.

Ford is America’s top commercial van and has been for the past 41 years, and the announcement of the electric Transit — part of an $11.5 billion investment in vehicle electrification through 2022 — puts the Blue Oval in a position to maintain that standing well into the future.

