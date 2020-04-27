No Comments

All-Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is Stupid Fast

The all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 concept is a ridiculous performance monster

Photo: Ford

You know what would be a really great way for Ford to shush the chorus of voices angry that its all-electric Mach-E crossover is an honest-to-Pete Mustang? By following that up with an honest-to-Pete all-electric Mustang. With the introduction of the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 concept, it feels that much closer to this becoming a reality.

Ford’s one-off Mustang Cobra Jet prototype is, for lack of better phrasing, an absolute beastmonster that’s even more ridiculous than the 50th anniversary Cobra Jet from a few years back. With a completely electric powertrain, this dragster doles out a stupid 1,400 horsepower and 1,100 lb-ft of torque. (That’s even stupider than the Mustang Lithium concept from SEMA last year, which put out a pretty stupid 900 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque.) This results in an equally stupid low-eight-second quarter-mile and top speed of 170 mph. You thought the Shelby GT500 was bonkers? Imagine strapping into this thing and pressing the pedal down.

“Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation,” said Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Icons. “Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

Meet the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 concept

Though this concept won’t go into production or even take part in an official race, Ford says that it will make its world debut later this year at a drag event where it will show “exactly what it’s capable of up on the asphalt.” If there you need a reason to stick to self-isolation and social distancing guidelines, getting the chance to see a near-silent Mustang drag car go super-duper fast in person sometime this year is as good as any.

Ford doesn’t get all the credit with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. Suppliers MLe Racecars, Watson Engineering, AEM EV, and Cascadia are all key suppliers in the creation of the all-electric drag racer.

As far as things to come, Ford says that the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 “represents another opportunity to advance Mustang heritage and performance while simultaneously incorporating some of the most advanced technology coming to Ford’s future powertrains.” With any luck, that means that the Mustang Mach-E won’t be the only electric pony that folks will be able to wrangle up for themselves in the years ahead.

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford