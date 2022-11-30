No Comments

All-New 2023 Honda Pilot SUV Starts at Just Under $40,000

Photo: Honda

The Honda Pilot SUV is arriving for 2023 as an all-new model, one that looks a lot squarer than the previous iteration. It also starts at $39,150, excluding a $1,295 destination charge, which is a little more than $1,000 over the 2022 model.

The 2023 Pilot SUV is longer, larger, and heavier than said model. It rides on a stiffer new platform that includes a firmer suspension, larger brakes, and additional sound-proofing elements. Standard features include tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a 7-inch touch screen.

The Honda SUV is offered at five trim levels — Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, and Elite — the first three of which are available with either FWD or AWD. The TrailSport and Elite have AWD by default. The top-of-the-line Elite, which has standard features like a color head-up display, ventilated front seats trimmed in perforated leather, and configurable 10.2-inch instrument display, starts at $52,030.

Every 2023 Honda Pilot is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. On the surface, it seems to be the same as the one used by the 2022 model. But the V6 has been completely redesigned and now produces more power while also being capable of cylinder deactivation, improving efficiency (though Honda has yet to disclose fuel economy estimates). Additionally, every Pilot now uses a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Of special note is the Pilot TrailSport. Honda has been giving several of its models the TrailSport treatment of late, but it’s been a largely cosmetic thing and not particularly indicative of actual off-road capability. This is different. With all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, one-inch lift kit, revised suspension, specially calibrated AWD system, off-road camera system, and front tow hooks, the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport seems truly ready to take on tricky trails.

The latest Pilot is well equipped and ready to haul families, but with a starting price already $8,000 clear of what it was only three years ago, will shoppers still want to buy it new? We think the answer is…yes, definitely.