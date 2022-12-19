No Comments

All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Starts at $27,450

Photo: Toyota

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius looks nothing like the ones that came before. And sure, car models usually get a design makeover when they enter a new generation, but this is something else. Let’s face it — the Prius was never very attractive. Now, it might just be one of the most visually stunning Toyota cars ever made. And finally, we know that it starts at $27,450.

Though the automaker revealed the new Prius last month, our first glance at the fifth-generation hybrid was the Japanese spec. That car gets either a 1.8- or 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain but the version destined for the North American market uses only the latter. It comes with a massive power upgrade: 196 horsepower and 139 lb-ft of torque, up from 121 hp and 120 lb-ft.

Photo: Toyota

Despite the huge performance boost, the new Prius is more efficient than ever. Toyota estimates it will earn 57 miles per gallon combined, which would beat any other hybrid car in production for the 2023 model year.

In the United States, the new Prius will be offered at three trim levels: LE, XLE, and Limited. These start at $27,450, $30,895, and $34,465, respectively, excluding a delivering and handling charge of $1,095. Getting it fully loaded brings the price up to just over $39,000.

Standard features include six USB-C ports, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and the latest Toyota multimedia system. The XLE adds 19-inch wheels, wireless device charging, rain-sensing wipers, and parking sensors. It also gets additional options like a fixed-glass roof and 12.3-inch multimedia display. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Prius Limited gets these options as standard equipment on top of heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and digital key capability.

Photo: Toyota

There are many other notable features, though, like multi-information display mounted atop the dashboard, which wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi movie — or the Proactive Driving Assist feature that looks far ahead to provide gentle steering and braking assistance instead of waiting at the last moment.

The Prius looks truly next-gen. If that’s the kind of car Toyota is putting up to compete with EVs, it may yet prove that its strategy has merit after all.