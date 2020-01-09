No Comments

All of the Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Tech, Summarized

Photo: Mazda

Mazda models may be known for their sporty good looks and thrilling driving dynamics, but they also boast some seriously smart safety technology thanks to i-ACTIVSENSE. The i-ACTIVSENSE safety suite now comes standard on some 2020 Mazda models, but the selection of features varies from model to model. Here’s a look at some of the tech tools you’ll find on a Mazda.

Adaptive Front-lighting System: When you round a corner, the Adaptive Front-lighting System adjusts your car’s headlights to help you spot any pedestrians, animals, or obstacles that might be in the road.

Blind Spot Monitoring: If you’re trying to change lanes while there’s a vehicle in your blind spot, this radar-based monitoring system will alert you to the other vehicle’s presence.

Brake Assist: Sometimes, you need to hit the brakes — hard. Brake Assist can lend additional brake pressure when you need to hit the brakes hard and fast.

Electronic Brake Force Distribution: This smart system shortens your stopping distance and makes your car easier to control. It also give your car a predictable stopping distance, whether you’re traveling alone or with a full load of passengers. Since a car that’s fully loaded with passengers is heavier and harder to stop, Electronic Brake Force Distribution compensates for this difference by distributing braking power between the front and rear wheels.

Emergency Signal System: If you suddenly hit the brakes when traveling at a high speed, the Emergency Signal System alerts drivers behind you by flashing the hazard lights.

Dynamic Stability Control System: If you go into a skid, the Dynamic Stability Control system kicks in to help correct your path.

Forward Obstruction Warning: Much like the Rear Vehicle Monitoring System, Forward Obstruction Warning uses a radar to detect obstacles in front of you. If a collision seems imminent, the car will sound an alarm to catch your attention.

Photo: Mazda

High-Beam Control: If your car has High-Beam Control, it will temporarily switch to low beams when it detects an oncoming vehicle to avoid blinding the other driver.

Hill Launch Assist: When you’re parked on a hill, this system helps you get a smooth start without rolling backward.

i-ACTIV AWD: This advanced all-wheel drive system makes your Mazda even more responsive. It monitors many systems throughout your vehicle, such as the windshield wipers and external temperature gauge, to predict road conditions. It also pays attention to wheel slip, the angle of the incline you’re driving up, and your steering torque. All of this data is used to intelligently direct power to the wheels, creating a safe, confident and efficient driving experience.

Lane Departure Warning System: If you begin drifting from your lane without signaling, this safety system alerts you to get back on track.

Mazda Radar Cruise Control: Take the stress out of long highway drives by activating Mazda Radar Cruise Control, which helps you maintain a safe speed and following distance relative to the traffic around you.

Rear Vehicle Monitoring System: Using a bumper-mounted radar system, this high-tech tool helps you decide when it’s safe to change lanes.

Traction Control System: The TCS works hard to prevent skidding by selectively applying the brakes and engine power to the wheels that need it most.

