All of the Updates on the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu will receive a handful of updates for the latest model year. The bowtie brand’s mid-size sedan received last received a major refresh in 2019. Now, it’s getting new tech, a new color, and even a new package of optional features. Here’s a look at what’s new.
Styling updates
You’ll now be able to opt for a Cherry Red Tintcoat on your next Malibu. However, Chevrolet trimmed the Stone Gray Metallic and Cajun Red Tintcoat options from its exterior color palette. But don’t despair — you can still dress up your Malibu with a dealer-installed Gloss Black grill, along with 19-inch Aluminum wheels for the LT model.
On top of that, the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu now offers the Sport Edition. It’s available with every exterior color except for black. This package adds a bunch of blacked-out exterior features, including the grille, bowtie badges, nameplate badges, and 19-inch black aluminum wheels. On the inside, it classes up the cabin with Jet Black upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a leather shifter knob.
The Redline Edition model also gained a minor update — it now boasts Redline-branded decals on the exterior mirrors.
Changes to the Malibu’s interior have been pretty subtle. It now boasts an updated shifter knob, along with the Buckle to Drive safety system. The latest Malibu also lets you ditch some cords in your car thanks to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.
Mechanical and Performance
Unlike previous models, the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu offers a new dealer-installed sport lowering suspension kit. In terms of performance, it offers the same two engines as the 2020 mode. It’s standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four that puts out 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, and offers an available 2.0-liter turbo-four that ups the ante with 250 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.
The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu is on dealer lots now.
