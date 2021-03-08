No Comments

All Tested 2021 Mazda Models Earn Top Safety Pick+ Award

Photo: Mazda

Mazda vehicles are known to be stylish and fun to drive, but they’ve got a growing reputation for their impressive safety ratings. This year, every 2021 Mazda model tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety earned the prestigious Top Safety Pick+ designation.

A smart, safe lineup

Photo: Mazda

For the latest model year, the IIHS tested virtually the entire Mazda lineup, minus the Miata and its variants. The 2021 models of the Mazda3 Sedan and Mazda3 Hatchback, the Mazda6, CX-3, CX-5, and CX-9, as well as CX-30 models built after September of 2020.

In order to earn top honors in an IIHS evaluation, vehicles need to achieve the highest rating in all six crashworthiness tests. These include evaluations for both front and side collisions, as well as roof tests and restraint tests. The participating Mazda models achieved all that and more — they also received high marks for their headlight performance. Their vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention systems also impressed evaluators, scoring “advanced” or “superior” grades.

Naturally, Mazda is pretty pleased with its vehicles’ performance. “With safety a top priority for Mazda, we are proud to have every Mazda vehicle tested earn the coveted 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. This accomplishment stems from our commitment to our owners,” stated Mazda North American Operations President Jeff Guyton, in a press release. “Our customers have come to expect Mazda’s dedication to providing advanced safety technologies paired with dynamic styling, which give them a confident and more enjoyable driving experience.”

Get to know Mazda’s safety tech

Photo: Mazda

Mazda models come equipped with the i-Activsense safety suite of driver-assist technology. This advanced set of tech tools includes cameras and radars that work together to alert you to obstacles and help you avoid fender benders. Many Mazda models come standard with features like Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-Keep Assist.