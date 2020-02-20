 Added on February 20, 2020  DeAnn Owens   , , , , , ,
Altitude Model Adds Premium Option to Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Lineups

2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude in Snazzberry
Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator have even more to offer discerning drivers with the addition of the Altitude model. The premium option debuted at the Chicago Auto Show and will enhance the Wrangler and Gladiator lineup with customized style and high-end materials. The 4×4 capability synonymous with the Jeep brand is also a hallmark of the Altitude model.

“Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are in direct response to customers who continue to ask for even more luxurious materials, premium content, and technology in two of the most capable vehicles that we’ve ever offered,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “We’ve taken the most capable SUV and midsize pickup on the planet and delivered a pair of truly unique vehicles, inside and out, so there’s clearly no compromise between luxury and capability.”

2020 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude
Photo: FCA

Altitude exterior features

  • 20-inch fully painted gloss black aluminum wheels
  • LED-accented daytime running lights
  • Front LED fog lamps
  • LED taillamps
  • LED reflector headlamps
  • Body-color hardtop
  • Body-color fender flares
  • Body-color door handles
  • Body-color mirrors
  • Body-color tailgate handle
  • Body-color rear and front bumpers
  • Matte black Trail Rated badge and integrated step accent running boards

Altitude exterior color options

  • Billet Silver
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Gobi (Gladiator exclusive)
  • Granite Crystal
  • Ocean Blue (Wrangler exclusive)
  • Snazzberry

Altitude interior features

  • Leather-wrapped dashboard
  • Leather-wrapped center console
  • Leather-wrapped door panels
  • Nappa quilted leather seats
  • Black leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Black and Steel Gray color choices

Altitude technology features

  • 8.4-inch touch screen
  • Alpine premium audio system
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
  • GPS navigation
  • Blind-spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross Path detection
  • Remote proximity keyless entry
  • ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines

If you’re interested in upgrading to a premium level in the Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator, the High Altitude models will be available in dealership showrooms in 2020’s second quarter.