Altitude Model Adds Premium Option to Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Lineups

2020 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude in Snazzberry

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator have even more to offer discerning drivers with the addition of the Altitude model. The premium option debuted at the Chicago Auto Show and will enhance the Wrangler and Gladiator lineup with customized style and high-end materials. The 4×4 capability synonymous with the Jeep brand is also a hallmark of the Altitude model.

“Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are in direct response to customers who continue to ask for even more luxurious materials, premium content, and technology in two of the most capable vehicles that we’ve ever offered,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “We’ve taken the most capable SUV and midsize pickup on the planet and delivered a pair of truly unique vehicles, inside and out, so there’s clearly no compromise between luxury and capability.”

2020 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude

Photo: FCA

Altitude exterior features

20-inch fully painted gloss black aluminum wheels

LED-accented daytime running lights

Front LED fog lamps

LED taillamps

LED reflector headlamps

Body-color hardtop

Body-color fender flares

Body-color door handles

Body-color mirrors

Body-color tailgate handle

Body-color rear and front bumpers

Matte black Trail Rated badge and integrated step accent running boards

Altitude exterior color options

Billet Silver

Black

Bright White

Gobi (Gladiator exclusive)

Granite Crystal

Ocean Blue (Wrangler exclusive)

Snazzberry

Altitude interior features

Leather-wrapped dashboard

Leather-wrapped center console

Leather-wrapped door panels

Nappa quilted leather seats

Black leather-wrapped steering wheel

Black and Steel Gray color choices

Altitude technology features

8.4-inch touch screen

Alpine premium audio system

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot

GPS navigation

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

Remote proximity keyless entry

ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines

If you’re interested in upgrading to a premium level in the Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator, the High Altitude models will be available in dealership showrooms in 2020’s second quarter.