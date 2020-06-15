No Comments

Ann Arbor Reimagines City Streets During and After COVID-19

Some U.S. cities like Ann Arbor have started to reimagine their roads. The goal is to make urban areas more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists. This will help the city adapt to pandemic-related traffic changes, as more residents ditch public transportation and opt for walking or biking around town.

Revamping Ann Arbor’s urban design

Street closures draw crowds out to once again enjoy Ann Arbor restaurants, bars https://t.co/GTUZFRKBJb — The Ann Arbor News (@annarbornews) June 13, 2020

Earlier this month, the Downtown Development Authority board approved $60K to help fund four separate pilot projects that would adapt Ann Arbor streets to a surge in pedestrian and cyclist traffic. Some of the plans include establishing more protected bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, and increasing outdoor patio seating for restaurants and bars. The DDA will monitor the pilots over a 90-day period then reassess whether or not the changes made will be permanent ones.

The board also approved another $35K for a collaboration with Arts Alliance. This partnership would commission local artists to help design street features like seating areas, barricades, bike lanes, and corner bump-outs. Not only would this help the city adapt its design in creative ways, but it would also help keep local artists afloat during the COVID-related economic challenges.

Ann Arbor is already experimenting with temporary road closures for downtown streets during weekend hours. Here are just some of the roads that will close to car traffic every Friday at 2 p.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m., now through Aug. 23: South State Street from East Washington Street to East William Street; Washington Street from South Ashley to Main Street; Main Street from William Street to Liberty Street.

The city has also started to cater to the growing trend of curbside pickup. So far, 140 streetside parking spaces have been set aside for those retrieving carryout orders.

An emphasis on adaptability

More bike lanes, fewer car lanes planned in downtown Ann Arbor as DDA reimagines streets https://t.co/BRZqY5BFin — The Ann Arbor News (@annarbornews) June 4, 2020

The city’s vision is to make Ann Arbor a safe and healthy place for residents can access local businesses and services during the pandemic. As SmithGroup consultant Oliver Kiley expressed, though, current plans will emphasize flexibility in case the city needs to revise or discontinue the new strategies sometime in the future “as conditions change.”

It will be interesting to see how many other cities start to revamp their design in light of COVID-related transportation changes. Ann Arbor’s proposed changes should serve as an example that other urban hotspots can follow in the days ahead as we all adapt to the new normal.

