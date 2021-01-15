No Comments

Apparently, There’s a Giant Bumblebee Statue in Oklahoma

Snazzy Chevy, or robotic alien warrior on a secret mission? You decide…

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re a fan of the long-running Transformers franchise, the heroic Bumblebee needs no introduction. This awesome — and let’s face it, kind of adorable — Autobot has been a beloved staple of the Transformers brand for 37 years. If you’ve ever had the itch to get up close and personal with this robot in disguise, you’re in luck; there’s a giant Bumblebee statue in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Bumblebee statue in Stillwater

The town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, is home to the G&M Body Shop. The shop operates both an east-side and a west-side location, and as it turns out, both are home to giant robots. G&M’s east-side facility features a massive statue of another beloved Transformer: Autobot leader Optimus Prime. A few years after acquiring their first robot, G&M decided that their west-side location needed one, too.

In September of 2015, G&M installed a 20-foot-tall Bumblebee in front of their 5104 West 6th Avenue location. The statue originated in Thailand, but once it found its way to America, it underwent a massive overhaul. The current version has been reconstructed, repainted, and strengthened by the team at G&M, ensuring that it lasts for many years to come.

Adding Bumblebee to their growing robot army was a smart move for G&M. After debuting in the classic 1984 cartoon that spawned the franchise, the character would find pop-culture immortality thanks to the live-action film series that began in 2007. Today, people can’t seem to get enough of the big yellow guy. If G&M was looking for a great way to attract people to their business, they certainly found it.

If you happen to be cruising through Oklahoma in the near future, be sure to add a visit to the Bumblebee statue in Stillwater to your itinerary. Photos are encouraged, and the statue can be visited 24/7. And if you’d like to show Optimus some love, his statue can be found at G&M’s 2207 East 6th Avenue location.