Apple’s iOS 26.2 Update Brings New Features to CarPlay

The iOS 26.2 update, rolling out in December 2025, brings new levels of configurability to Apple’s in-car system, enhancing its ability to provide real-time information without overwhelming users. Two major additions will enhance the way drivers interact with their infotainment displays: the ability to unpin messages directly through CarPlay and the option to add a third widget to the screen.

With many cars now equipped with large infotainment screens, these updates allow for a more customizable and user-friendly interface. Apple continues to tweak CarPlay’s capabilities, ensuring that it remains relevant in a competitive market that’s rapidly adopting in-car technologies.

Improved Widgets Functionality

One of the key changes in iOS 26.2 is the expanded widget functionality in CarPlay. Previously, CarPlay only allowed users to display two widgets side-by-side, limiting the amount of information accessible at a glance. With this update, however, users will now be able to display three widgets simultaneously.

This means drivers can monitor more live data, such as sports scores, music, and even personal photos, all without needing to navigate away from the CarPlay screen. As noted by Auto Express, this increased flexibility makes the CarPlay interface more dynamic and tailored to users’ needs.

© Shutterstock

Pinned Messages Now Easier to Manage

Another notable update is the ability to disable the pinned messages feature within CarPlay’s messaging interface. Prior to iOS 26.2, CarPlay would push important conversations, such as texts from family members, to the top of the screen, making them more prominent. This feature, although helpful for some, could feel intrusive to users who preferred a less cluttered interface.

Thanks to the iOS 26.2 update, users can now easily disable this feature directly from the CarPlay display, a much-requested addition that adds to the system’s overall ease of use. According to Supercar Blondie, this feature aims to enhance the CarPlay experience by offering greater control over notifications.

CarPlay Ultra Remains Exclusive

While the iOS 26.2 update brings useful features to standard CarPlay, Apple has also introduced CarPlay Ultra, a more advanced version of the system, though it is still only available in select luxury cars, like those from Aston Martin.

CarPlay Ultra allows for deeper integration with a vehicle’s systems, including the ability to control climate settings and other car functions directly through the CarPlay interface. However, this feature remains separate from the broader CarPlay update and is not yet available in most consumer vehicles. Still, the update is a sign of Apple’s ambition to further expand CarPlay’s presence in the automotive sector, even as it maintains a distinction between standard and premium offerings.