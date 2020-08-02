No Comments

Are Electric Charging Stations Free?

Does it cost you money to charge your electric car at a public outlet?

Petrol-powered cars require a trip to the gas station to refuel, and that costs money to fill your vehicle’s gas tank. But if you drive a plug-in electric vehicle, you don’t need to pump it with gasoline; all you need is a compatible socket and plug. Does it cost you money to recharge your car like it would to fill it with gas? Or is it free to hook up your EV to a public-use outlet?

How public EV charging spots work

The most affordable way to recharge your car is to plug it into a Level 1 or Level 2 outlet in your garage and let it charge overnight. But if you’re not at home and need to recharge your car somewhere else, will that cost you money?

You’ll find electric vehicle charging stations across the country in parking lots and garages outside restaurants, shopping centers, hospitals, colleges, and government buildings. These allow you to connect your car and restore the charge to the battery while you patronize that location. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that those ports are free to use.

Oftentimes, charging is offered as a complimentary service by the business to its customers. Some workplaces even provide charging spots on the office campus as a perk for employees.

But some public chargers cost money.

These stations are owned and maintained by companies that have units throughout that region. To activate a port so it dispenses an electric current, you’ll need to register with that company, entering your information into their database. Registration will probably be free, but you’ll have to download an app or link your credit card so you’ll be automatically charged when you check in at a location and plug in.

Still, even though you may pay for public charging services occasionally, driving an EV is a great way to save money. Plus, it’s very convenient to top off the battery while you’re eating dinner. You can’t do that with a gas-powered car!

