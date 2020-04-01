No Comments

Assess Possible Damage After Hitting a Pothole

No matter how hard you try, sometimes you can’t avoid hitting a pothole. Big or small, smacking into one can cause serious damage to your car not to mention your nerves. Even if you can successfully continue driving after hitting a pothole, it does not mean your car is really fine. Until you stop and assess possible damage caused by hitting a pothole, you can’t be sure your car hasn’t been compromised.

Keep Your Car Running Well: Preventative car maintenance

“We recently surveyed drivers throughout the country and found that nearly all have hit a pothole at some point, but only one-third of those motorists had their vehicle checked after doing so,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council.

If you hit a pothole, take some time to assess your tires. Does the wheel rim have a dent? Is the sidewall blistering? Has the pressure dropped? Do you see any bulges or other signs of damage?

Sometimes the damage potholes cause may not present visible signs.

“Potholes can pack a powerful punch, adversely affecting a vehicle’s handling and performance. If you hit one, be sure to look for the warning signs of damage and have your vehicle inspected to ensure safe, dependable operation,” White adds.

Hitting a pothole can adversely impact your car’s alignment. Is your car pulling to one side when you drive? That’s a serious warning sign your car’s alignment has been altered.

The damage may even resonate through the steering wheel. According to the Car Care Council, you might experience “a loss of control, including swaying when making routine turns, bottoming out on city streets or bouncing excessively on rough roads.”

Tire Care 101: How to maintain and when to replace

With spring in full swing, potholes will be in full bloom. If you hit one of winter’s parting gifts, make sure to remember to check your car for visible damage. And, if you notice any difference in the way your car performs or it’s making odd noises, seek assistance from a mechanic.