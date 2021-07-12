No Comments

Audi Q2 Sales Skyrocket While YTD Sales Grow by 60%

The Audi Q5 has been a top performer in 2021

Audi is having a great 2021. The brand unveiled two attractive e-tron GT models, introduced upgrades for some of its most popular SUVs, and debuted a handful of new infotainment features for its 2022 models. The German company recently announced its sales numbers for the first half of the year and the results are quite impressive.

The sales report focused on year-over-year (YoY) growth as well as differentiating between overall sales and CPO sales. Overall, Audi sales came in at 66,995 units from April to June. That’s a monumental increase of 92 percent from the same period last year. Much of those sales were comprised of Audi SUVs, with the Q3, Q5, and Q7 individually increasing sales by more than 100 percent. The company noted that this was the best first-half sales results ever as well as its strongest quarterly sales results ever.

Year-to-date (YTD) results were also on the rise, with total units from January to June coming in at 121,835. That’s a YoY increase of 59.9 percent, with the same three Audi SUVs contributing to a majority of those sales. The top-selling Audi model is currently the Q5 with 33,566 units sold. It should come as no surprise that the 2021 Q5 has had such a stellar year so far. The SUV and its Sportback variant were recently awarded coveted Top Safety Pick Plus distinctions from the IIHS.

Another award-winning model, the 2021 Audi A7 PHEV, has also seen a notable sales increase of 86 percent while the fairly new Q8 SUV — the largest in the Audi lineup — had the biggest increase of 95 percent this year, totaling 8,625 units sold. As the automaker continues to release details about its upcoming 2022 models, it seems like these sales trends are sure to continue through the end of this year.

Audi SUVs have dominated 2021 sales

