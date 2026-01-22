Official: Audi Unveils Its 2026 F1 Challenger With Bold New Livery

Set to compete in the 2026 season, the car features a striking titanium, carbon black, and Audi Red color scheme, debuting under the name Audi Revolut F1 Team. With experienced driver Nico Hülkenberg and young talent Gabriel Bortoleto confirmed as the lineup, the team signals a bold new chapter in the sport.

Presented at the Kraftwerk Berlin venue, the launch represents a turning point for the German automaker. After announcing its F1 plans in August 2022, Audi now steps into the sport not as a mere engine supplier, but as a full works team following its takeover of Sauber at the end of 2025. Audi has made clear that its objective goes beyond participation, it intends to contend for the championship.

Debut of the R26 Marks New Era for Audi in Motorsport

The Audi R26 maintains a design close to the initial concept teased in Munich last year. The final version combines silver-dominated bodywork with Audi Red and black accents, placing emphasis on the brand’s visual identity. The four-ring logo appears prominently on both the air intake and the rear wing.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner stated during the launch: “Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi.” He emphasized Formula 1 as a platform to showcase the company’s technical edge and transformation. “This project is a catalyst for our entire company,” Döllner added, calling the initiative a step toward a more efficient and innovation-driven culture.

The car is powered by Audi’s first-ever F1 power unit, a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 combined with a hybrid energy recovery system. Audi has already tested a 2026-spec version during a filming day in Barcelona, becoming the first team to do so under the new regulations. It will return to the circuit for Shakedown Week, where all 11 teams will take part in testing.

Audi Revolut F1 R26 – © Audi

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto Form the Team’s First Driver Duo

Hülkenberg and Bortoleto will continue their partnership as Audi’s inaugural drivers in 2026. The duo previously raced together under the Sauber name in 2025, forming a solid working relationship. Hülkenberg, who began his Formula 1 career in 2010, finally reached his first podium last season, according to Formula1.com.

Bortoleto, who secured the Formula 3 championship in 2023, completed his rookie season in 2025 with five points finishes. His performance earned him a spot in Audi’s starting lineup for their entry into Formula 1.

“There is a profound seriousness and an incredible energy that sets this team apart,” said Hülkenberg at the launch. “We are a true works team with a clear, long-term vision backed by immense resources.” Bortoleto added, “To race for the Four Rings… is, quite simply, a dream come true.” The Brazilian acknowledged the brand’s history in Le Mans and rallying, describing his new role as “an unbelievable honour.”

© Audi

One Integrated Structure, Full Control

Audi’s F1 effort is built around a dual-location structure that integrates engine and chassis development. As noted by Mattia Binotto, head of the Audi F1 project, the company has been laying technical foundations in Neuburg (for the power unit) and in Hinwil and Bicester (for the chassis). According to Binotto, this structure allows Audi to “control every variable from the engine block to the front wing,” ensuring flexibility and eliminating compromise.

Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley, who joined from Red Bull after nearly 20 years, said the team’s mission is to build a performance-first culture. “Our mission is to embed a championship DNA into every fibre of this team,” he stated. “We will turn our long-term ambition into on-track reality, day by day, decision by decision.”