No Comments

Audi’s 2021 Q4 e-tron: What Drivers Should Expect

The 2021 Q4 e-tron is coming soon. Here’s what to expect…

Photo: Audi

As the auto industry continues its push for electric vehicles, Audi is maintaining its ambitious approach to electrification. The automaker is currently on track to pump out an impressive 20 EVs over the next five years. Their dedication to the EV revolution has already resulted in the release of the hit e-tron and e-tron Sportback. Their next electric vehicle will be the highly anticipated 2021 Q4 e-tron, which will launch in the second quarter of this year. While some details have yet to be revealed, there’s more than enough info on this electric compact SUV to get excited about.

A Lower Carbon Footprint? Audi has a plan

What we know about the 2021 Q4 e-tron

Although no concrete price point has been announced for the Q4 e-tron, it’s expected to be Audi’s cheapest EV so far. Based on how Audi usually divides their vehicles by trim, it’s likely that the Q4 e-tron will be sold in three trim levels, including a luxurious Prestige option. It’s safe to expect the base trim to be sold somewhere in or near the $45,000 range, with the higher trims costing anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 more.

Being a compact SUV, the Q4 e-tron will feature seating for up to four passengers. The interiors will be sleek and futuristic, with the available display screens following the same design as previous e-tron models. Heated/messaging seats are also confirmed to be present in the base trim.

Under the hood, the vehicle will sport two electric motors, each powering its own axle. The front motor is rated at 102 horsepower and 111 lb-ft or torque, while the rear motor will produce 204 horsepower and 299 lb-ft or torque. These motors will be coupled to a powerful 82-kWh Li-Ion battery pack.

The 2021 Q4 e-tron will also be one of the first Audi EVs built on Volkswagen’s versatile modular MEB platform.

Love Your Dog? Treat them right with the Audi Q5

The new 2021 Audi Q4 e-tron is set to hit dealerships in a few months. A speedier Q4 e-tron Sportback version is also set to debut in the near future.