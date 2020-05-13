No Comments

Autotrader Ranks Fiat 500 and Jeep Wrangler in Top 10 of the Best Cars for Recent College Grads

2017 Fiat 500X

Earning a college degree is a momentous achievement. Choosing a car to carry you into the real world is a decision that takes extensive research. Thankfully, you don’t have to bear the burden of scouring the automotive market yourself. The experts at Autotrader have done the homework for you with its recent 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates list, which includes the Fiat 500 and the Jeep Wrangler.

Available Now: 2020 Jeep Wrangler

“At Autotrader, our goal is to help people navigate the car-buying process through our extensive lists of vehicles that suit consumers’ various needs,” says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. “With this in mind, we came up with a list of cars that offer both practical and affordable features recent college graduates should consider if they’re buying a car.”

Fiat 500 (model years 2012-2017)

The Fiat 500 is a great option for college graduates who will be navigating urban environments and prioritize style over space for back seat passengers, according to Autotrader writer Rob Nestora.

“The base engine doesn’t have much punch, but the available turbocharged engine gives the 500 some more guts while still being good on gas. For some fun in the sun, you can get a Cabrio convertible model with a roof that folds down,” Nestora adds.

Jeep Wrangler (model years 2012-2017)

The off roading capabilities of the Jeep Wrangler are legendary, and the Autotrader editors took notice.

“Surveys have shown that it’s one of the top dream cars in America, and it’s more within reach than you might think,” Nestora writes. ”The current JL generation of the Wrangler is still a little pricey on the used market, but there are many used JK-generation Wranglers out there for under $20,000.”

2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Although the adventure-ready Wrangler is best suited to weekend getaways, it still delivers daily driving practicality, Nestora notes if you opt for the 4-door Wrangler Unlimited.

Get behind the wheel of these recommended used vehicles and find out which model is right for your journey into the real world.