Bad Roads Costing Canadian Drivers

Potholes, broken roads, and messed-up asphalt not only diminish the quality of your drive but also puts your vehicle at risk. Damage from hitting a pothole can appear immediately or soon after, requiring a trip to the body shop. And, a new report proves that bad roads are costing some drivers in Canada more than others.

The 2021 report, Cost of Poor Roads in Canada, drafted by the Canadian Automobile Association takes a closer look at the infrastructure that’s impacting the driving quality and automotive budgets of Canadian motorists. The study examined the costs of owning and operating a vehicle, the distance traveled, different types of vehicle, data that was sourced from a Statistics Canada study, according to Driving.ca writer Jil McIntosh. The data focused on details from a “normal” year, not the unusual circumstances drivers faced during COVID-19 limitations.

Compared to other provinces, poor conditions of roads are costing drivers in Quebec the most with a yearly bill of $258 in lost fuel economy, worn-out tires, vehicle damage, and mechanic work. Alberta drives, though, only pay approximately $64. Prince Edward drivers and Nova Scotia drivers feel the pinch with an extra cost of $164 and $137, respectively. Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador finish with $125. Roads are in pretty good condition in New Brunswick, British Columbia, and Ontario, as drivers there according to the study pay $80, $85, and $88, respectively.

“The study found that 15 percent of Canadian roads are in poor or very poor condition, with 28 percent rated fair, and 52 percent at good or very good,” according to McIntosh. “Overall, that translates to 108,000 kilometers of poor roads, and 48,000 kilometers of very poor. In Nova Scotia and Quebec, more than half of all highway kilometers are deteriorated, or showing signs of it.”

Road conditions are divided into five ratings: very poor, poor, fair, good, and very good. Very poor means roads need major work ASAP, while poor roads require extensive work, although not right this second. Fair roads are rough but still safe while good roads only need minor tweaks. Roads that don’t need any work are rated as very good.