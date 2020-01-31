Barrett-Jackson Sponsorship Unites Coin and Car Enthusiasts
By becoming a sponsor of the 49th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, the premier event of the annual collector car auction circuit, U.S. Money Reserve proved that rare coins and rare cars have a lot in common. The event took place at Westworld of Scottsdale, January 11–19, the renowned event featured rare and prestigious automobiles. It began with an opening-night gala on January 12 and concluded with a final bidding session on January 19.
The highly anticipated Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is an annual event that continues to draw large crowds of enthusiasts every year. The 74-acre event space welcomed over 325,000 visitors and featured nearly 2,000 collectible vehicles, 1,600 pieces of collectible automobilia and over 330 Sponsors and Exhibitors. Guests attend from all over the world to bid on collector cars and enjoy a full-round of events and exhibits during the nine-day event. Attending a Barrett-Jackson Auction offers an opportunity to view legendary automobiles up close and personal, feel the excitement of bidding on collectible cars, and mingling with thousands of other car enthusiasts.
About Barrett-Jackson
Established in 1971, Barrett-Jackson has grown to become the world leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events. Barrett-Jackson Auctions are held in four locations each year: Scottsdale, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; Palm Beach, FL; and Mohegan Sun, CT. The events attract upwards of 500,000 visitors across all the events, as well as a vast global television audience. Thousands of unique automobiles — including pre-war masterpieces, mid-century muscle cars, concept cars, limited-edition models and original movie cars are presented. The prospect of seeing an almost endless variety of perfectly maintained or restored classic vehicles in one place is a temptation that many people cannot resist.
In addition to being able to view the diverse array of stunning automobiles and experience the thrill of bidding, visitors to the Barrett-Jackson auctions can mingle with celebrities, other enthusiasts, reminisce about favorite cars, take test rides in newly introduced vehicles from top manufacturers and browse the display booths of event sponsors. In short, each Barrett-Jackson Auction is the ultimate automotive lifestyle event, offering something for almost everyone.
A Worthy Partnership
“Barrett-Jackson attracts a discerning audience that is comparable to the customer base of U.S. Money Reserve, a precious metals industry leader,” said John Rothans of U.S. Money Reserve.
Rare cars are sometimes considered the playthings of the rich and famous. To some extent, that is true, but owning a classic automobile is personally satisfying in a deeper sense. It is a physical representation of design, beauty, and history. It represents something that the owner can touch and enjoy, show others, sit in and perhaps drive. It is a testament to good taste and has lasting market value. In addition, the vehicle will likely lead to an association with other like-minded individuals.
In the same way, the physical possession of precious metals — and especially the ownership of distinctive and valuable gold and silver coins — can be personally satisfying. Hundreds of thousands of U.S. Money Reserve clients across the nation have come to rely on the purchase of U.S. government–issued and foreign coins not only as a way to build wealth but also as a way to have and hold something of beauty that has lasting market value.
There is little doubt that the physical possession of gold, silver, and platinum — much like ownership of a classic automobile — can be a smart way to diversify assets. It is also true that owning coins can be a satisfying experience from an aesthetic perspective. Having an attractive and valuable coin to touch and hold has much the same appeal as owning a classic automobile.
About U.S. Money Reserve
Based in Austin, Texas, the company was founded in 2001 and has become one of the world’s largest private distributors of government-issued precious metals and gold coins, so the association with Barrett-Jackson is natural.
The highly trained team at U.S. Money Reserve is dedicated to assisting customers with developing realistic strategies, realizing goals, protecting wealth, growing their portfolios, and managing risk. The company’s specialists include coin research professionals who are well versed in the basic principles of buying U.S. and foreign gold and silver coins. The team stays abreast of market fluctuations and is highly equipped to respond to changing conditions. Looking back over 2019, the price of gold experienced some peaks and valleys but closed the year at a price far higher than at the beginning of the year.
This type of continuing market analysis is just one way that U.S. Money Reserve pays attention to customer demands. The standard of service exceeds expectations, and U.S. Money Reserve seeks to establish personal long-term relationships in an effort to serve each customer’s specific needs more effectively.