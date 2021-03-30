Be Prepared: 3 Tools You Need In Your Car
The road can be a dangerous place and your car can fail you unexpectedly. From routine fixes like a flat tire to big issues like a dead battery, you need to be prepared for whatever automotive life throws you. In addition to your car’s emergency kit filled with first aid supplies, non-perishable food, bottled water, and weather-appropriate gear, keep the following tools stashed in your trunk or cargo area.
Battery booster
You may have missed the signs your car’s battery was failing or maybe a cold snap or interior light left on depleted it of its strength. Either way, you are stranded with a dead battery. Jumper cables are the essential tool you need to get your car’s battery back up and running.
“An alternative tool is a jump starter and power bank, which should allow you to start your vehicle without the assistance of another vehicle. It can also charge your electronic devices,” according to NAPA writer Matthew C. Keegan.
Light up the dark
Most often, the worst mishaps happen at night. And even if your cellphone isn’t low on charge, using the flashlight to investigate an auto issue will surely zap its power in no time. That is why having a flashlight or two with extra batteries is necessary. Keegan suggests using a headlamp or freestanding light so you can keep your hands free to make the repair.
Tire repair tools
A spare tire can rescue you from your flat tire, but if the spare tire is flat, you’re still stuck. Keeping a tire inflator/sealer will help you deal with tire issues more efficiently.
“For most tire problems it creates a permanent seal, helping to maintain tire pressure for the life of your tire. It doesn’t repair blowouts, so keep a spare handy and adequately inflated,” Keegan advises.
For greater peace of mind, keep these tools in your car.
