Behind the Drive: Mobil 1 & Bleacher Report Bring Fans Closer to NBA Players

Karl-Anthony Towns sits down with Bleacher Report

Photo: Kevin Simon via Bleacher Report/Behind the Drive

In today’s world of social media, fans are feeling more connected to their favorite athletes than ever before. But to take things even further and to help get fans closer to some of the league’s top stars, the NBA is partnering with Mobil 1 and Bleacher Report for the “Behind the Drive” series, starring Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle.

This new campaign is set to reveal unseen footage and factors that affect players both on and off the court while mirroring the Mobil 1 Behind the Drive philosophy. As both an official sponsor of the NBA and the official motor oil of Chevrolet Performance, Mobil 1 knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed.

In their own videos, both Towns and Randle explain what motivates them, who inspires them, and what their end goals are in the NBA. (Spoiler: It’s winning.) Towns, who has played solely for the Minnesota Timberwolves during his career, credits his family’s hard-working nature and personal sacrifices as one of his top motivators. Randle — who recently agreed to a $117 million, 4-year extension with the New York Knicks — claimed that he focuses less on the small things and instead works on setting an example for his young son.

Julius Randle does it all for his son

Photo: Kevin Simon via Bleacher Report/Behind the Drive

Along with offering additional insight on these players’ personal motivators, the campaign is giving fans the chance to win special prizes. The list includes memorabilia signed by Towns and Randle, NBA store gift cards, tickets to Knicks and Timberwolves games, custom sneakers, and more. Mobil 1 has been providing unique experiences to fans through its NBA partnership since 2016 and will surely keep doing so as we can hopefully continue to get back into arenas to watch these players in action.

