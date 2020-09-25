No Comments

Behold, the GMC Sierra HD Denali of the Future

Is this the future face of the Sierra Denali?

Photo: GMC

The future is here… kind of. Recently, General Motors took to their Instagram account to share renderings of potential future vehicles. These images don’t necessarily represent vehicles that will enter production, but do show off design elements and concepts that might one day come to fruition. Renderings like this are always a fun way to share these ideas, and to gauge consumer interest. The latest of these speculative renderings is an aggressive-looking GMC Sierra HD Denali.

The Denali of the future

As the above image attests, the proposed Denali of the future is a true beast. With a wide build, massive grille, and front wheels that look like something out of a James Bond movie, this iteration of the legendary pickup is definitely eye catching. Forget scaling mountains; this truck looks like it could plow straight through one without slowing down.

The design, while imaginative, still retains the feel of a Sierra. The hexagonal wheel wells and overall form retain a familiar feel, and the grille and logo on the front and doors is distinctly Denali. However, it’s clear that the rest of the design has been cranked up to 11.

Despite being purely speculative, this futuristic Sierra does feature design and technology elements that GM might employ down the line. The added width of the truck’s body fits in nicely with the bold attitude the Sierra HD Denali is famous for. A close look at the rendering reveals added front lighting elements, a faux skid plate, flared wheel wells, duel front and rear wheels, roof marker lights, and more. Time will tell how these elements may be employed in future pickups.

If GMC ever released a Sierra HD Denali that looked like this, would you be tempted to buy one? What design and tech features would you like to see in a future Denali? Let us know below!