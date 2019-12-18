No Comments

Best Camping Accessories for Your Chevy Traverse

The roomy dimensions and towing capacity of the Chevy Traverse make it a great companion on your family’s camping trips. Here are some extra accessories you should consider purchasing to help make the most of this model’s outdoorsy qualities.

Exterior cargo organizers

This Thule watersport carrier mounts easily to the cross bars on the roof if you want to bring along some paddle or surf boards. It’s designed to fit with a variety of different roof racks and is wide enough to accommodate two boards.

You can also go with a roof-mounted cargo net to securely anchor belongings during transit, or a roof-mounted luggage carrier to fully protect objects from the elements until you reach your destination.

Protection

Protect the hood of your Traverse from scratches and nicks while you’re traveling through the backwoods with the help of this chrome hood deflector. Then add on some splash guards to shield the SUV’s sides from gravel and road splash you’ll likely encounter on rugged paths.

Tent

Napier’s SPORTZ Cove makes the perfect tent to attach to the open liftgate of the Chevy Traverse if you need some shelter and don’t have time to pitch a tent or two on the ground before the rain hits. It includes a 2-foot-long awning as well as a built-in storm flap and seam seals for privacy and protection when you need it.

Trailering tools

Take advantage of the towing capability your Traverse offers when you invest in the right trailering tools you’ll need to support this function. For towing a small trailer, consider going with the 1,500-pound trailer hitch package. If you need to bring along something heavier like a pop-up camper or small RV, opt for the 7,500-pound capacity hitch trailering package from CURT.

