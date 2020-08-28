No Comments

Best Chevy Models for Outdoor Parties

2020 Chevy Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

In light of COVID-19, tailgating will likely look a bit different this fall, depending on your state’s local guidelines. You can still throw a kick-ass outdoor party with your friends and your Chevy truck or SUV though. Here are two top Chevy vehicles designed to enhance your socially-distanced hooplas this autumn.

Midsized Multitasker: Find a Chevy Colorado of your own

Colorado

2020 Chevy Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

If you need only moderate cargo volume, payload, and towing capacities for the outdoor parties you’re planning, the 2020 Colorado should suit. It yields 49.9 cubic feet max cargo volume, as well as a 1,578-pound available maximum payload and 7,700-pound available maximum towing ratings.

The Colorado also doubles as an off-road companion, if you prefer a truck that conquers new trails by day and has an open-air shindig under the stars at night. That’s especially true if you go with the ZR2 version of the model, which gained Popular Mechanics Editors’ Choice “Best Off-Roader” title.

Tap into the truck’s innate strength when you need to transport a small trailer filled with camping and cookout gear. You can also add nifty accessories to keep party supplies secure and organized en route to the party destination. The 6-foot bed cargo net by LoadTamer and GearOn Bed Divider Package are great places to start.

Silverado 1500

2020 Chevy Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

If you need even more capability and cargo space for tailgating, go with the 2020 Silverado 1500. It has a maximum available trailering of 13,400 pounds and maximum available payload of 2,250 pounds.

You’ll also have 89.1 cubic feet of maximum available cargo space if you choose a Long Bed configuration. That means plenty of room for coolers, chairs, tents, and a smoker or grill.

Chevy has also endowed this truck with a variety of features to make tailgating more convenient. The CornerStep rear bumper partners with the EZ Lift & Lower tailgate for simpler loading and unloading of the truck bed.

Find out more about the 2020 Colorado and Silverado 1500 models by browsing the model overviews.

Work Hard, Play Hard: Find a new Silverado 1500 here