Best Chevy Models to Buy Used

The Chevrolet lineup offers a variety of models at a wide range of price points. Here’s a guide to some of the best buys, according to industry experts.

Chevrolet Colorado

The 2016 model of this mid-size truck earned high marks from Edmunds for its capabilities. It offers three engine options including a diesel mill, along with off-roading capabilities, and impressive towing and hauling stats for a truck of its class. Thanks to these perks, the Colorado tends to retain its value, so you probably won’t find one for cheap. But that’s okay — when it’s time to sell, you’ll be able to recoup some cash.

Chevrolet Volt

The 2011 Volt tops the U.S. News & World Report list for the best Used Hybrid Car Under $15K, while the 2012 and 2014 models top the publisher’s other lists of used hybrids. The only downside is that the battery pack is likely to be a little worn out, and only offers a limited range.

Chevrolet Equinox

The perennially popular Chevrolet Equinox was named on the Consumer Reports list of the Best Used Cars Under $20,000. The 2018 model scored well for its spacious passenger room, quiet ride, and nimble handling. On the other hand, the publisher nicked the Equinox for its slightly underpowered standard inline-four engine, and expressed that the model’s available V6 was less efficient than its competitors.

If you’re on a shoestring budget, U.S. News & World Report recommends the 2009 Equinox, which often costs under $15,000.

Chevrolet Camaro

Affordable cars don’t have to be practical crossovers and trucks. U.S. News & World Report applauded the 2010 Camaro for its value, earning it a spot on the publication’s list of the Best Used Sports Cars Under $20K. And in addition to its athletic handling, the base model comes standard with a 300-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 dynamo.

