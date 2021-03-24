 Added on March 24, 2021  Kimiko Kidd
No Comments

Best Chevy Models to Buy Used

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
used car lot

The Chevrolet lineup offers a variety of models at a wide range of price points. Here’s a guide to some of the best buys, according to industry experts.

Don’t Break the Bank: Check out these used Chevy models under $15,000

Chevrolet Colorado

The 2016 model of this mid-size truck earned high marks from Edmunds for its capabilities. It offers three engine options including a diesel mill, along with off-roading capabilities, and impressive towing and hauling stats for a truck of its class. Thanks to these perks, the Colorado tends to retain its value, so you probably won’t find one for cheap. But that’s okay — when it’s time to sell, you’ll be able to recoup some cash.

Chevrolet Volt

The 2011 Volt tops the U.S. News & World Report list for the best Used Hybrid Car Under $15K, while the 2012 and 2014 models top the publisher’s other lists of used hybrids. The only downside is that the battery pack is likely to be a little worn out, and only offers a limited range.

Chevrolet Equinox

The perennially popular Chevrolet Equinox was named on the Consumer Reports list of the Best Used Cars Under $20,000. The 2018 model scored well for its spacious passenger room, quiet ride, and nimble handling. On the other hand, the publisher nicked the Equinox for its slightly underpowered standard inline-four engine, and expressed that the model’s available V6 was less efficient than its competitors.

If you’re on a shoestring budget, U.S. News & World Report recommends the 2009 Equinox, which often costs under $15,000.

Chevrolet Camaro

Affordable cars don’t have to be practical crossovers and trucks. U.S. News & World Report applauded the 2010 Camaro for its value, earning it a spot on the publication’s list of the Best Used Sports Cars Under $20K. And in addition to its athletic handling, the base model comes standard with a 300-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 dynamo.

Want an Affordable Family Vehicle? Check out these used Chevrolet SUVs

If you’re shopping for a used car, check out our tips for buying used.