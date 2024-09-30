No Comments

4 Features That Improve Family Travel

No matter the distance and time on the road, family travel is challenging. But a few features can improve the experience for you and your kids. If you’re in the market for a new car or just want to outfit your current ride to make the journey more enjoyable, check out the following items.

Widen the view of your outside surroundings

A surround-view camera can make parking on the street or in a garage and backing out of your driveway a less stressful maneuver.

“Seeing all sides of your vehicle when parking can help you avoid accidents with kids and family pets,” according to TrueCar.com.

Know what’s going on behind your back

Just as important as monitoring outside obstacles, is monitoring what’s happening inside your cabin. Whether you’re checking on a sleeping baby, a chatty toddler, or arguing siblings, it’s never a good idea to take your eyes off the road. In-cabin and intercom systems can give you the view you need to diffuse the situation or calm your nerves, while giving you the chance to amplify your voice when you need to.

Protect nap time

Road trips can push the positive attitude and behavior of everyone on board, especially those who rely on naps to get through the day. To help your little ones get quality rest, invest in built-in sunshades, recommends Cherise Threewitt, U.S. News & Worl Report writer.

“Even if you have rear tinted windows, the sun’s rays can still penetrate. To be fair, there are plenty of options for sunshades that can be installed with clips or suction cups, but if they’re built into the car, they tend to be much sturdier and easier to use,” she adds.

Listen to reminders

Your most precious people sit in the back seat. A Rear-Seat Alert system will help you remember that even on your most hectic drives and stressful days.

Before you hit the road or purchase a new car for your family, make sure you secure these features!