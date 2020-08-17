No Comments

Best GMC Models for Outdoor Parties This Fall

2020 Sierra

Photo: GM

Even though the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences recently announced that college football and other sports are postponed for this fall, you can still throw a fun outdoor party for your partner or family. Just pack up one of these GMC models with your gear, head to a tailgating-friendly parking lot, and stream a pre-recorded sports game, a local school’s live game, or your favorite playlists.

Versatile and Outgoing: Find a new Sierra 1500 of your own here

Sierra 1500

Sierra 1500

Photo: GM

The 2020 Sierra 1500 is our top choice for your outdoor party companion. Not only does it give you more truck bed volume, but it has two key features to enhance your socially-distanced tailgating gathering: the MultiPro Tailgate and available KICKER sound system.

The MultiPro Tailgate has six different functions — including a full-width step, easy access, and an inner gate with work surface — to make every aspect of tailgating a bit easier and less strenuous. The available KICKER exterior audio system integrates with the inner gate panel and has an intuitive design so you can spend more time enjoying the media of your choice than finagling with the setup.

Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

Photo: GMC

If you need moderate payload and towing ability and want a mid-size build rather than a full-size one, go with the 2020 Canyon. It has a 74-inch truck bed and 49.9 cubic feet cargo volume and a maximum payload rating up to 1,599 pounds when you go with the extended cab configuration. It can also tow a maximum of 7,700 pounds, when properly equipped, in case you have more gear than you can squeeze into the truck bed.

The available Bose premium audio system and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot mean that you can enjoy crisp soundwaves while streaming the media of your choice, even if you’re in a remote area. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto extend entertainment choices so you can set just the right mood for your tailgating party.

Acadia AT4

2020 GMC Acadia AT4

Photo: GMC

If you tailgate only occasionally and prefer a more compact profile than a truck, the 2020 Acadia AT4 can be a great choice. It can transport up to seven people when you need to, or just one other passenger when you need more space for your stuff. Simply fold the two back rows flat to stow your tailgating gear in the 79 cubic feet of cargo volume.

Easily bring along even more things for your party, from a grill to lawn chairs and an extra cooler, when you attach a small trailer to the Acadia AT4. This model can yank up to 4,000 pounds.

Find out more about the 2020 Sierra 1500, Canyon, and Acadia by browsing the model overviews.

Extroverted and Entertaining: Meet the 2020 GMC Acadia