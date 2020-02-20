No Comments

GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Canyon Earn Spots on US News’ List of 2020 Reliable Trucks

020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Photo: GMC

The editors at U.S. News & World Report assembled the 12 Most Reliable Pickup Trucks in 2020, based on reliability data from J.D. Power. Two GMC models — the Sierra 1500 and the Canyon — earned spots.

Safe Driving Rests on Your Tires: Here’s how to know when it’s time for a new set

2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

Photo: GMC

The number five spot belongs to the 2020 GMC Canyon.

“With class-leading towing and hauling capabilities, the GMC Canyon is a sturdy compact pickup with three powertrain options. Its cabin is trimmed with quality materials, and a 7-inch touch screen with smartphone integration comes standard,” writes U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop.

When properly equipped, the 2020 GMC Canyon can tow a maximum weight of 7,700 pounds and earns an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway. An available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot offers on-the-road connectivity without sacrificing your data.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

At one spot higher than the Canyon, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 takes hold of the number four spot.

“The Sierra is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. With decent safety ratings and above-average predicted reliability, the GMC Sierra 1500 is a good choice if you are in the market for a full-size pickup truck,” according to Trop.

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 offers best-in-class ratings of:

Horsepower and torque from available V8 engine

Horsepower from diesel engine

Maximum front leg and head room

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 also offers more space in the cargo bed than its competitors and features the versatile, help-you-get-work-done-easier, world’s first multi-faceted six-function MultiPro Tailgate. The available Multi-color Head-up Display and Rear Camera Mirror leads the class with innovative tech designed to make understanding and maneuvering the well-equipped light-duty truck less challenging.

Ride in Style: GMC Sierra interior will be updated in 2021

If you’re looking for a truck you can count on, consider the GMC Canyon and GMC Sierra 1500.