Best Road Trip Destinations: Mackinac Island

When you picture an island, you probably think of dramatic cliffs jutting out of the ocean, or flat sandbars offering hours of quiet sunbathing and relaxing on the beach. But one of the most picturesque islands in the U.S. isn’t even in the ocean. Located inMichigan’s Mackinac Island offers beautiful scenery, a slow pace of life, and historical charm that make it the perfect Midwest road-trip destination.

What you’ll see

Mackinac Island docks

Photo: poissantfamily via CC

The first thing to know about Mackinac Island is that cars are prohibited. You can get a ferry to the Island from one of two places: Mackinaw City and St. Ignace. There are several companies offering frequent crossings to the island. Many offer on-site parking at the terminal so you can be sure your car is as safe as it can be while you’re away from it.

As you approach the island, you’ll see a sweet town filled with beautiful buildings, horse-drawn carriages, and people enjoying a slower pace of life. The main modes of transportation on Mackinac Island are horse-drawn carriage, bicycle, and walking.

In town, you have a varied choice of restaurants, shops, and attractions to choose from. If you venture away from the main town, you’ll find hiking trails that take you past unique rock formations and quiet forests.

Where to stop

One of Mackinac Island’s most famous attractions is the Grand Hotel. It first opened in 1887, and maintains its original style and charm to this day. Even if you don’t stay in the hotel as a guest, you can take advantage of its many offerings, like having afternoon tea in the parlor, playing bocce in the team garden, and getting dolled up for dinner while the Grand Hotel Orchestra plays.

If you want to experience the natural beauty of Mackinac Island, head to Mackinac Island State Park. First established in 1895 as Michigan’s very first state park, it takes up almost 80 percent of the island and encompasses Fort Mackinac and Historic Downtown. There are also 70.5 miles of signposted roads and trails, making it easy to get lost in the woods for a day (but not so lost that you can’t get back to your home base).

Built in 1782, Fort Mackinac is the oldest building in Michigan. It was built by the British in order to control the Straits of Mackinac during the American Revolutionary War. During the War of 1812, it was the scene of two battles for control of the Great Lakes. Today, it’s a museum that offers live programs and tours, exhibits, and more.

Mackinac Island is the perfect destination if you’re looking for a mixture of history, culture, and exploration. You won’t even miss your car!