Best Road Trip Drives: Great River Road

Part of the Great River Road in Illinois

Photo: Dave Herholz via CC

The Great River Road is a collection of local and state roads which run parallel to the Mississippi River, following its course through 10 states for a total of 2,069 miles, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. Other sources report the road as being 3,000 miles or 2,340 miles long. Regardless, a road trip along the Great River Road will take you several days — and possibly even longer if you make a lot of stops along the way.

The series of roads travels through a multitude of both natural and urban landscapes between the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Itasca State Park in Minnesota. The diverse culture and scenery makes this one of our best road trip drives. Technically, the road begins in Ontario, so you can easily make this an international road trip (just check local COVID regulations in each state or province before starting your trip).

What you’ll see

A scenic outlook along the Great River Road in Missouri

Photo: Carl Wycoff via CC

The Great River Road is designed to showcase the 10 states bordering the Mississippi River: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Along the way you’ll see plenty of farms, upland meadows, thick swamps, deep forests, limestone cliffs, and many parks and wildlife refuges.

There is also plenty of industry along the route – you’ll pass through several major cities, you’ll see strip malls, and you’ll never be more than 100 miles from a casino, if that’s your thing.

Where to stop

Savannah, Illinois business district on Great River Road

Photo: Randy con Liski via CC

The route itself is the true destination on this road trip, and you’ll come away knowing more about the Mississippi River Valley, so intensely different from North to South.

Stop at the Mississippi River Museum and the Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa — both multimillion dollar museums that offer a broad look at the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River Museum at Mud Island in Tennessee focuses on the culture of the southern half of the river. There are plenty of other museums, forts, and monuments along the way; according to experiencemississippiriver.com, there are more than 70 museums, historical sites, and more along the length of the Great River Road.

You’ll also want to make sure you stop at plenty of scenic overlooks on your trip. Some must-see ones are Sunset Park in Illinois, Wyalusing State Park in Wisconsin, and the Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook in Missouri.

Bourbon Street – New Orleans

The Great River Road runs through several large cities, including St. Paul, Minnesota; St. Louis, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee; and New Orleans, Louisiana. If you have the time, plan on spending a day or two in each city to really experience the local culture.

History

The Great River Road was officially created in 1938 from a network of federal, state, and local roads. The road has a separate commission in each state, and each cooperates through the Mississippi River Parkway Commission. The Commission uses green-and-white signs with a river steamboat inside a pilotwheel and the name of the state to mark the designated byway, making it easy to follow.

If you want to experience America’s Midwest, from Canada to the Deep South, the Great River Road is one of the best road trips to provide an incredibly diverse experience from beginning to end, not to mention the incredible views along the way.