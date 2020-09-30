No Comments

Best Scenic Drives to See Fall Foliage in Maine

The Pine Tree State delivers rewarding autumnal views. Escape the daily grind and immerse yourself in fall backdrops when you take one of these scenic drives with your partner or a couple of friends.

Katahdin Moosehead Trip

Catch a glimpse of Moosehead Lake, the state’s largest lake, while taking in the gorgeous fall color. If you’re lucky you might see a moose or bear that calls this area home.

Maine Living suggests a six-hour route that includes the lake, as well as Moxie Falls and Mount Kineo. Start your journey in Skowhegan on Route 201, then take Route 15 toward Jackman. You’ll then take Routes 7, 2, and 151 to the lake part of the drive before taking Route 150 back to Skowhegan.

Midcoast Maine Coastal Drive

For a three-hour drive along the coast, take a three-hour trek that starts and ends in Wiscasset. Per Maine Living, take Route 1 to Newscastle, then Routes 130 and Route 32 as you head north. You’ll then follow Routes 220, 97, and 1 to backtrack toward Camden and near where you started the drive.

Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway

Take a 52-mile joy ride through the central-western part of the state to enjoy stunning fall color complemented by the blue hue of the Rangeley Lakes area. Besides hiking, you can also kayak, boat, bike, camp, and fish to enhance your day trip, as Maine Living confirms.

Baxter State Park

Sprawling over about 200,000 acres, Baxter State Park boasts quintessential New England fall foliage that you won’t want to miss. With forests, mountains, creeks, and waterfalls, the varied geography will keep your hikes exciting. Feel free to bring a dog since the park trails are pet-friendly, per All The Rooms contributor Rebecca Pittore.

Belgrade Lakes Drive

For a 3.5-hour excursion, Maine Living suggests in Augusta and take Route 201. The route weaves through Winthrop and the Belgrade Lakes regions for breathtaking scenery. Once you’ve taken enough pictures and overlook stops to satisfy your love for fall color, take Route 27 back toward your journey’s start in Augusta.

