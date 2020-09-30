No Comments

Best Scenic Drives to See Fall Foliage in Texas

Enchanted Rock in Texas during the fall

Photo: George via Pixabay

Get out of the house and soak up some fall color when you take a scenic drive in the Lone Star State. Whether you’re craving an afternoon trip or a full-day one, here are four picturesque places to add to your itinerary.

Safer Travels: Boost your confidence on fall drives with some new tires

Lost Maples State Natural Area

So ready! RT @TXParksCCC: Happy fall! Who's ready for beautiful scenes like this one at Lost Maples? pic.twitter.com/Aa5IaK7zj7 — Texas State Parks (@TPWDparks) September 23, 2014

Head to Lost Maples State Natural Area to witness the Uvalde bigtooth maples that gave the park its name. The forest is also comprised of walnuts, Texas red oaks, flameleaf sumac, cottonwoods, and cedar elms, making it a vibrant backdrop for hiking and picture-taking.

Davis Mountains State Park

Drive to Davis Mountains State Park to watch the cottonwood trees turn yellow during the autumn season. Not only is this a perfect place to hike and camp, but it’s a prime place to go bird-watching so make sure to bring some binoculars.

Garner State Park

Garner State Park, in the Fall, Texas. pic.twitter.com/RtohS8D1fR — Tracy Hogan (@HoganSOG) November 8, 2018

Garner State Park is another destination worth an autumn drive. It provides a diverse landscape of juniper, pecan, bald cypress, and Texas Redbud trees, while the Frio River mirrors the foliage as it changes color. Bring a kayak to take in the views from the water or peruse the park on foot to take advantage of the 16 miles’ worth of nature trails.

Angelina and Sabine National Forests

Though Angelina and Sabine National Forests are famous for their evergreens, you can find some swaths of hardwoods changing in hue when you walk the Sawmill Hiking Trail in the Boykin Springs Recreation Area. Blackgum and oaks are the most common trees you’ll find here. Camping and horseback riding are two other ways to browse the park. (But make sure to wear bright clothes when visiting this park on or after Nov. 4, since some areas of the park are reserved for hunting.)

Bringing kids along for your fall drive? Here are some tips to make the trip more fun for young passengers. And arm yourself with these strategies for looking at colorful fall leaves while staying safe on the road.

New Season, New Ride: Find your new Chevy