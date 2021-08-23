No Comments

BMW Art Cars Shown in Augmented Reality With Acute Art App

BMW 525i Art Car designed by Esther Mahlangu in 1991

Photo: BMW

For over 45 years, a handful of artists have been expressing themselves on very unique canvases: BMW vehicles. The BMW Art Car collection is highly anticipated, displaying inspiring designs you wouldn’t typically see on modern vehicles. This year, these creative cars are heading to the Acute Art mobile app in an augmented reality showcase.

“The BMW Art Cars are an essential part of the DNA of BMW’s 50-year-long cultural engagement. Finally, they are entering the digital realm and can be accessible everywhere and for everyone. I am excited about the collaboration with Acute Art as we both strive for innovation and cutting-edge technology,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, and Sales.

The first-ever BMW Art Car was a BMW 3.0 CSL and was designed by Alexander Calder in 1975. The car would eventually be driven by Hervé Poulain at Le Mans, making a grand debut. That car and 10 others are currently available to be viewed in augmented reality via the Acute Art app. I downloaded the app for free on iOS (it’s also free in the Google Play store) and viewed the following artist-designed cars in my living room:

Alexander Calder, 1975: BMW 3.0 CSL

BMW 3.0 CSL Frank Stella, 1976: BMW 3.0 CSL

BMW 3.0 CSL Robert Rauschenberg, 1986: BMW 635 CSi

BMW 635 CSi Michael Jagamara Nelson, 1989: BMW M3

BMW M3 Ken Done, 1989: BMW M3

BMW M3 C ésar Manrique, 1990: BMW 730i

BMW 730i Matazo Kayama, 1990: BMW 535i

BMW 535i Esther Mahlangu, 1991: BMW 525i

BMW 525i A.R. Penck, 1991: BMW Z1

BMW Z1 Jeff Koons, 2010: BMW M3 GT2

BMW M3 GT2 John Baldessari, 2016: BMW M6 GTLM

More BMW Art Cars are going to be integrated into the Acute Art app every two weeks until all 19 models are available for AR viewing. To truly get the most out of the experience, I’d suggest placing the vehicles outside so you can do a proper walk-around and see all of the details.

This partnership with BMW and Acute Art not only makes viewing these cars safer amid a global pandemic, but it also makes the vehicles more accessible to those who may not have had the chance to see them up close.