BMW at CES: Our Top 3 Favorite Concepts

BMW brought some fun, tech-filled concepts to CES 2020

Photo: BMW

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, every company trying to win the attention of guests with their latest tech innovations. This year, BMW presented its vision of future mobility through four intriguing concepts summed up with the hashtag #ChangeYourPerception. Here are a few of my favorite things that the German brand brought to Vegas.

1. BMW X7 ZeroG Lounger

Riding in style is cool, but riding in style and comfort is even better. That’s what BMW was thinking when it created the ZeroG Lounger, which is currently on display at CES in two X7 models. The ultramodern chair cradles the front passenger and can be reclined by 40 or 60 degrees. To ensure maximum safety, the seatbelt is designed to adjust as you recline the seat. The ZeroG Lounger is made of premium materials and when it’s reclined, the passenger can enjoy in-vehicle entertainment via a screen that drops from the top of the X7 or view navigation with animated graphics. To top it all off, no phone will go uncharged thanks to the cleverly designed inductive charging holder that allows you to still view the screen no matter what position the chair is in.

According to BMW, the ZeroG Lounger can reduce motion sickness by a factor of four

Photo: BMW

2. BMW i3 Urban Suite

I’m all about sustainability efforts from major corporations, so when I heard BMW used recycled materials on the i3 Urban Suite, I was already on board. To be honest, the BMW i3 has been somewhat of a sustainability ambassador for the automaker thanks to its efficient powertrain. To make the vehicle even more appealing, BMW upgraded its interior to mimic a luxury hotel. There’s no front passenger seat in the i3 — just the driver’s seat and a luxury lounger that extends from the back of the vehicle toward the front, complete with a footrest. Next to the seat is a wood grain accented table with a lamp, cup holder, and USB port for charging devices. Adding to the getaway experience of the i3 Urban Suite is a screen that flips down from the headliner and a personal Sound Zone that emanates from the headrest of the lounge chair.

BMW wants the i3 Urban Suite to act as a private retreat for passengers

Photo: BMW

3. BMW i Interaction EASE

Autonomous driving may still be a nerve-wracking idea for some, but BMW doesn’t seem to be bothered by it at all. The automaker presented the BMW i Interaction EASE at CES, which is more like an autonomous lifestyle experience. The rectangular vehicle features a singular, high-quality seat — with integrated LED lighting in the stitching — where the passenger can use gestures, touch-controls, or voice-commands to “converse” with the self-driving vehicle’s Intelligent Personal Assistant. One of the most intriguing features of the concept is that you can dim the windows so you can’t be seen by those on the outside and you can truly immerse yourself in whatever you ask the vehicle to display on its screen. Check it out below:

