BMW’s 4 Series Defies Trends, Entering a New Generation Amidst Coupe Decline

While competitors are consolidating their coupe offerings, BMW is choosing a different path. The 4 Series, introduced in 2013 and refreshed in 2020, will now move forward into a third generation. It will be developed alongside the upcoming Neue Klasse 3 Series, positioning itself as the more design-driven and sport-oriented alternative in the lineup.

This decision reinforces the brand’s performance identity and reflects BMW’s belief that demand still exists for sleek two-door vehicles, especially among enthusiasts. According to BMW’s top executives, the model’s continued relevance is also supported by a modular development strategy that keeps costs in check.

BMW Confirms Third-Generation 4 Series

Speculation surrounding the future of the 4 Series has been circulating for years, with many assuming the coupe would be phased out in favor of SUVs or sedans. That speculation has now been put to rest. Speaking with Autocar, BMW’s head of research and development, Joachim Post, stated: “The 4 Series is an important car for us. It’s sportier, and BMW is a sporty brand with a clear performance heritage. It will continue to play an important role going forward.”

This marks the first official confirmation of a third-generation model. The new 4 Series will continue to exist alongside the Neue Klasse 3 Series, offering a more dynamic styling direction. No test prototypes have been seen yet, but work is already underway in Munich.

As BMW doubles down on this segment, other German rivals have gone in the opposite direction. Audi discontinued the A5 Coupe, while Mercedes-Benz merged its C-Class and E-Class coupes into the new CLE. BMW appears to view this reduction in competition as an opportunity to reaffirm its presence in the sporty luxury coupe market.

Development Chief of BMW, Joachim Post, has confirmed that the 4 Series will live to see another generation later this decade. In addition, the redesigned model will sit atop the automaker’s modified CLAR platform and offer a variety of ICE and BEV powertrains. #BMW #4Series pic.twitter.com/7qgMwGlajP — GearheadCole ⚙️ (@cole_marzen) January 15, 2026

Shared Architecture Keeps Development Efficient

While coupes no longer sell in the same numbers as sedans, BMW’s development model ensures their continued viability. By creating several vehicles on the same modular platforms, the company keeps production costs under control. “It’s not as expensive as developing a completely new car,” explained Post. “Whenever we do a 3 Series or X3, we also think about the 4 Series or X4. That way, we can create synergies and build derivatives more easily.”

This approach doesn’t just apply to coupes. It also sets the stage for the next-generation X4, which will share powertrains with the upcoming X3 and iX3, according to Motor1. The larger X6 is also expected to follow a similar path.

BMW’s emphasis on efficiency through shared development offers an advantage over brands that treat each model as a separate investment. It allows flexibility, especially as emission regulations tighten and new electric platforms become more common across lineups.

M4 to Continue With Dual-Powertrain Approach

Enthusiasts wondering about the future of the M4 can expect more than reassurance. With the upcoming 4 Series expected to move onto the Neue Klasse architecture, it will support a full range of propulsion systems, including both combustion and electric variants.

BMW has already suggested a two-track strategy for the next M3, one all-electric version with four motors and torque vectoring, and another based on the existing S58 inline-six gasoline engine. The M4 is likely to adopt the same formula.

An electric variant of the next i4, closely tied to the future i3, is expected as part of this rollout. Speculation around a possible 108.0 kWh battery with over 497 miles of range on the WLTP cycle has surfaced, though BMW has not confirmed technical details.

Post also underlined BMW’s compliance with upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards. The company’s next-generation combustion engines are already built to meet these regulations, giving BMW an edge as it transitions toward electrification without abandoning its performance legacy.