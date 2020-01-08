No Comments

Bosch Reveals Virtual Visor at CES 2020

Honored with a prestigious #CES2020 Best of Innovation Award: 🏆 Our Virtual Visor replaces the nearly 100 year-old automotive sun visor by combining a transparent LCD and intuitive camera with intelligent algorithms to block the sun’s glare. https://t.co/R3JSFengpz #BoschCES pic.twitter.com/TxWjKmHnNb — BoschGlobal (@BoschGlobal) January 6, 2020

2020 is already bringing some cool new tech to the auto industry. Not only did Bosch reveal a high-tech sun visor at CES 2020, but it earned the Best of Innovation award for it.

About the Virtual Visor

It’s called Virtual Visor. Despite the simplicity of this gadget’s name, the technology it relies on is quite nuanced. Per Car and Driver, the visor uses a clear LCD screen and an in-cabin RGB camera equipped with artificial intelligence. It depends on algorithms to sense the driver’s view and automatically darkens a portion of the visor when it detects sun glare is obstructing it.

Bosch software engineer Ryan Todd articulates one of the main hurdles the company faced in developing this futuristic sun visor. “The single most challenging aspect […] was nailing down an algorithm that can simultaneously track the driver’s face and track shadows cast on the driver’s face, then use that information to update the display state of the Virtual Visor so that the shadow will line up directly in between the user’s eyes and the sun.”

Improved safety and rumors of a market release date

Bosch predicts that the device will have a huge impact on driver safety, reducing sun glare at challenging driving times like sunrise and sunset. According to Autoblog, the company’s research indicated that sun glare causes two times as many accidents as other weather-related conditions. And it will provide this shade while enhancing visibility since the visor stays approximately 90-percent transparent even when it’s at it’s strongest.

Though Bosch expressed pride in winning the Best of Innovation award at CES this year, the company has yet to reveal the visor’s market release. Per SAE International, though, it intends for automakers to incorporate the Virtual Visor into its future passenger vehicles and some commercial trucks.

