Boston Residents Get Ticket Relief On Street Cleaning Days

When you live in a busy city, parking on the street can be a big challenge. It gets even worse when you consider street cleaning days, where certain street spots become off-limits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you can breathe a sigh of relief if you live in Boston. The city announced that it will stop ticketing and towing cars violating the parking restrictions on street cleaning days.

Boston Police and the Boston Transportation Department made the decision earlier this month. They know that the influx of residents staying at home for social distancing makes it hard to move cars on the appropriate days to other nearby spots. Instead of starting a war of towing and tickets, which are not ideal during economic instability, the two agencies decided to offer an olive branch.

This isn’t a free pass to break all the automotive laws in Boston, however. Tickets for expired inspections, expired license plates, expired meters, and other typical offenses are still in effect. If you can’t find a parking spot, unfortunately, you still can’t park in other no-parking areas.

If you don’t live in Boston, it’s worth looking up if your city has made any similar adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond parking enforcement, some areas are reducing traffic stops to protect both you and their officers from infection.

All of these changes might make you think you can put the pedal to the metal or run red lights. However, that’s simply not true. Please do your part to keep your friends, family, and neighbors safe and continuing following traffic laws in your area. It’s like that 2012 commercial for Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready Pizza: One rule might be gone, but there are still plenty of rules left.

No end date was announced for the Boston ticket amnesty, so you should keep your eyes peeled to local media to make sure you don’t get a hefty fine when tickets come back.