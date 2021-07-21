No Comments

Brad Keselowski Joins Roush, Austin Cindric Takes No. 2 Car for Penske

Jack Roush (left) shakes hands with new Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski

Photo: Ford

Former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski has a new home at Roush Fenway Racing. After he was announced as departing Team Penske “to pursue other opportunities within the sport,” Keselowski was revealed Tuesday as the new driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Keselowski to head competition committe at Roush

Keselowski’s role at Roush involves more than taking the wheel of the next-generation NASCAR Ford Mustang, however. He’ll also head up the team’s competition committee and have an ownership stake in the team. Team namesake Jack Roush says that he feels Keselowski brings “rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams.”

“This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team. I am optimistic about what Jack, John (Henry), and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon.”

Keselowski finished second in the Cup Series in 2020

Photo: Ford

In 2020, Keselowski finished second in the standings — his highest finishing position since winning the title in 2012. Though he’s coming up on a decade without a championship, Keselowski has been a consistent contender for the duration, earning 10 straight berths in the NASCAR Playoffs and top 10 finishes in eight of the last 10 years.

Keselowski, currently ninth in the standings, has one win in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. He took the checkered flag at the Geico 500 at Talladega in April. Keselowski will look to get back into victory lane on Aug. 8 at Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International.

Cindric joins Team Penske as Keselowski’s replacement

Cindric, the defending Xfinity Series Champion, currently leads in the standings

Photo: Ford

In the wake of Keselowski’s departure, Team Penske is tapping a proven drive to fill the void. Penske announced last week at defending NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and current points leader Austin Cindric will take the wheel of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022.

Cindric had already been tapped to make the leap from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series. The original plan was for Cindric to join Wood Brothers Racing behind the wheel of the No. 21 Mustang for Wood Brothers Ford. Team owner Roger Penske says that bringing in Cindric to fill the seat of Keselowski’s Mustang makes sense given the launch of the next-gen Mustang for the 2022 campaign.

“The No. 2 car is iconic to this sport and is a number that represents the foundation of this team. It is a great honor and a great responsibility to continue that role. As 2022 gets closer, I am excited to embrace that,” said Cindric. “Until then, my focus remains on winning another Xfinity Series Championship.”

So far, so good. Cindric is 82 points ahead of AJ Allmendinger with seven races left in the 2021 season. He leads the Xfinity Series with four wins, 12 top fives, and 15 top 10 finishes.

